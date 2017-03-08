Nokia took the centre stage at MWC 2017 to unveil its new smartphones Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 in Barcelona. However, the company did disappoint several customers who were anticipating the announcement of a flagship smartphone. A new rumour has now suggested that a flagship Nokia smartphone with Snapdragon 835 SoC will be released by the company in June and will be made available in two size variants.

As per the new rumour by Chinese site MyDrivers, the Nokia flagship smartphone will be made available with two memory options, 4GB and 6GB of RAM, and will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC, as pointed out in a report by PocketNow. The phone is expected to come with unibody metal design and even though the display size has not been mentioned, the flagship smartphone has been tipped to come in two screen sizes.

In terms of optics, the Nokia flagship device has been tipped to come with "at least" 23-megapixel primary camera setup, as per the report. Interestingly, it has been suggested that at least one of the two variants will be sporting a dual-camera setup.

While the smaller-sized variant of the flagship smartphone has been tipped to be priced at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 38,600), the larger-sized variant is expected to retail at CNY 4,500 (roughly Rs. 43,500). Notably, the rumoured flagship device is not expected to carry Carl Zeiss or PureView branding as the company has officially clarified that it is not using Carl Zeiss technology.

As these are just rumours, we advise readers to take them with a pinch of salt and wait for the official word and specifications from the company if the smartphone does exist in the first place.