Nokia's comeback under HMD Global is one of the most anticipated events of next year, and the company's roadmap suggests that it looks to launch five Android smartphones in 2017. Now, a new Nokia smartphone with model number TA-1000 has passed the China Compulsory Certification (3C) hinting at its imminent arrival - and it's thought to be the Nokia E1 that was leaked recently.

While there is very little that is revealed about the smartphone, it comes with the model number TA-1000. Android Pure notes that the listed device is speculated to be the heavily rumoured Nokia E1 smartphone. The 3C listing confirms that the Nokia TA-1000 comes with 5V/2A charging support, which means that the specific smartphone does not support fast charging - which is the reason for the Nokia E1, as that is tipped to be a mid-range device.

The Nokia E1 has further been tipped to come with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The mid-range device is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 600 series processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The base option for internal storage on the phone is expected to be 64GB. It's worth stressing that all of this information is based on leaks, and should be taken very lightly.

Nokia is also expected to unveil the Nokia D1C at MWC 2017. The company has also been rumoured to launch a flagship variant named Nokia P with Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM sometime in future. Alleged Nokia P has been tipped to feature a 23-megapixel camera setup.

Out of the five, four new models will have display sizes ranging from 5 inches to 5.7 inches, at QHD or full-HD resolutions. LG Display, Century Technology (CTC), and Innolux will be supplying the panels for the upcoming phones with FIH Mobile serving as production partner.