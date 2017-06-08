While HMD Global sent out press invites earlier this month for a Nokia event on June 13, the company has now confirmed that it will be launching Nokia smartphones at this event. This means that the company can expectedly launch its Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 Android smartphones finally in India next week.

HMD Global invites us to join "welcome the new era of Nokia Smartphones. To recall, HMD Global launched the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 Android smartphones globally at MWC 2017 in Barcelona earlier this year. Nokia 6, the best-specced of the new Nokia Android phones, has a 5.5-inch full-HD screen with 2.5D design and Gorilla Glass protection, and a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone was priced at EUR 229 (approximately Rs. 16,000) and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC, packs 3GB RAM, features 32GB internal storage, comes with microSD card support up to 128GB, and houses a 3000mAh battery.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear sensor, while the front camera's resolution is 8-megapixel. There's also a Nokia 6 Arte Black special edition model with glossy black body, 64GB built-in storage, and 4GB RAM.

Nokia 5, positioned as a handset for those who want a compact smartphone, was priced by the company at EUR 189 (about Rs. 13,250) and features a fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 5.2-inch HD screen and Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. It is powered by the Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM, and comes with 16GB inbuilt storage; it supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). When it comes to camera, Nokia 5 has a 13-megapixel unit on the back and 8-megapixel unit in front. Other features of the smartphone include Micro-USB 2.0, NFC, 3000mAh battery, and 4G LTE support.

Announced as a smartphone for those who want a premium-looking handset at a budget, Nokia 3 is priced at EUR 139 (about Rs. 9,750), and has a polycarbonate body and metallic frame on the sides; however, it does not have a fingerprint sensor. It has a 5-inch HD screen, Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 SoC, 16GB internal storage, up to 128GB microSD card support, Micro-USB 2.0, NFC, 2650mAh battery, and 8-megapixel cameras on the front and back.

Notably, HMD Global this week also confirmed that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 smartphones will be receiving the latest Android iteration, Android O, when it's available.