HMD Global has now confirmed that all of the company's Nokia-branded Android smartphones will be receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update going ahead. While the company has already provided regular updates to its smartphones and the handsets are relatively new, it is good to get official confirmation from the company regarding the update to the next version of Android.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, said, "All of our smartphones will upgrade to Oreo, Nokia 3 included." This clears any doubts about Nokia 3 getting the upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo but Sarvikas further said that he will not be able to share any timeline for the release of this update for the four smartphones.

When Nokia launched its Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 smartphones globally at MWC earlier this year with near-stock Android, there was a wave of enthusiasm about the handsets but there was also some scepticism if these mobiles will be able to perform well. As budget smartphones often struggle with providing regular Android updates, this aspect might be able to benefit Nokia brand going ahead.

To recall, after a series of leaks, HMD Global launched its Nokia 8 smartphone with dual cameras last month. With the 13-megapixel dual rear cameras as well as the 13-megapixel camera at front, the Nokia 8 supports the new "bothie" feature from the company. The flagship Nokia smartphone additionally comes with a capable Snapdragon 835 processor and 64GB of built-in storage. The company also announced that the Nokia 8 comes with support for Android O.