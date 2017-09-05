Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia Android Smartphones to Get Android 8.0 Oreo Update, HMD Global Confirms

 
05 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia Android Smartphones to Get Android 8.0 Oreo Update, HMD Global Confirms

Highlights

  • The timing of the updates has not been shared as of now
  • HMD Global launched three Nokia Android smartphones globally at MWC
  • Android 8.0 Oreo support for Nokia 8 was announced last month

HMD Global has now confirmed that all of the company's Nokia-branded Android smartphones will be receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo update going ahead. While the company has already provided regular updates to its smartphones and the handsets are relatively new, it is good to get official confirmation from the company regarding the update to the next version of Android.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, said, "All of our smartphones will upgrade to Oreo, Nokia 3 included." This clears any doubts about Nokia 3 getting the upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo but Sarvikas further said that he will not be able to share any timeline for the release of this update for the four smartphones.

When Nokia launched its Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 smartphones globally at MWC earlier this year with near-stock Android, there was a wave of enthusiasm about the handsets but there was also some scepticism if these mobiles will be able to perform well. As budget smartphones often struggle with providing regular Android updates, this aspect might be able to benefit Nokia brand going ahead.

To recall, after a series of leaks, HMD Global launched its Nokia 8 smartphone with dual cameras last month. With the 13-megapixel dual rear cameras as well as the 13-megapixel camera at front, the Nokia 8 supports the new "bothie" feature from the company. The flagship Nokia smartphone additionally comes with a capable Snapdragon 835 processor and 64GB of built-in storage. The company also announced that the Nokia 8 comes with support for Android O.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 3

Nokia 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Feels solid
  • Stock Android experience
  • Dedicated slots for SIMs and microSD card
  • Bad
  • Average overall performance
  • Camera quality is below par
  • No fingerprint scanner
Read detailed Nokia 3 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2630mAh
Nokia 6

Nokia 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Stock Android
  • Great speakers
  • Bad
  • Heats up with heavy use
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Slow charging
  • No notification LED
  • Slightly overpriced
Read detailed Nokia 6 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: Nokia Android Smartphones Android 8.0 Update, Android 8.0 Update, HMD Global Android 8.0 Update, Mobiles, Android, Nokia
Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale Today in India, via Mi.com and Amazon
Nokia Android Smartphones to Get Android 8.0 Oreo Update, HMD Global Confirms
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Weekend Surprises
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi to Launch New Dual Camera Phone in India Today, Watch Live Stream
  2. Samsung Launches Galaxy J7+ With Dual WhatsApp Support: Price, Specs
  3. iPhone 8 Could Let You Activate Siri via the Sleep/ Wake Button
  4. Airtel's New Plan to Beat Jio: 28GB Data, 'Unlimited' Calls at Rs. 349
  5. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T Available With Discounts, Cashbacks, Offers
  6. With Torrent Sites Facing the Heat, Pirates Get Creative
  7. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Retail Box, Promo Images Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. LG V30 Price Revealed, Much Less Than Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Variant Launched in India at Rs. 12,999
  10. Micromax Canvas Infinity Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.