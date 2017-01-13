HMD Global has started sending media invites for an event on February 26 where it is expected to reveal more Nokia-branded Android smartphones. HMD Global, the company that owns rights to the Nokia brand, had earlier teased more smartphone launches at the sidelines of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event next month.

According to the official invite, the Nokia event will take place in Barcelona on February 26, and it will kick off at 4:30pm local time (9pm IST). The official invite says, "We invite you to join us at the Barcelona [venue redacted] to hear about the next exciting chapter in the Nokia consumer story. With more details to follow, please save the date in your MWC diary."

HMD Global Phones Need More Than Just Good Design and Nokia Logo

Earlier, the company in a Facebook post had said, "Get ready! The Nokia 6 is coming to China! More announcements to follow on February 26th... Save the date!"

While the invite doesn't say much about the expected devices but it's widely expected that HMD Global may reveal more than one Android smartphones at MWC 2017. Rumours have suggested up to seven Android smartphones will be unveiled this year, apart from some feature phones.

Nokia's comeback smartphone, the Nokia 6, was unveiled earlier this month and it will be going on sale in China next week. Priced at CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 17,000), the Nokia 6 will go on sale in just Black colour in China.