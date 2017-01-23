HMD Global, the company that owns rights to the Nokia brand, has just dropped a hint that the company may soon reveal a new high-end flagship smartphone. While responding to some user queries on Chinese social network Weibo, Nokia's account seemingly confirmed that the company is working on a Snapdragon 835-based smartphone. The company however added that this may take time which means Nokia's smartphone featuring a Snapdragon 835 processor may come out late this year.

On a query (via NokiaPowerUser) about rumoured Snapdragon 835 smartphone, Nokia's Weibo account replied, "Understood your mood, because the new high-end Snapdragon SoC has just released, please give us some time to prepare, when the time will be made public." [Translated by Google Translate]

Nokia's response on the Snapdragon 835 query clarifies that the company isn't ruling out any possibility of a smartphone featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. Though, the company is very clear that this will take some time.

A Snapdragon 835-powered Nokia P1 smartphone was leaked recently and is expected to be the premium offering from Nokia. It is rumoured to start around $800 (roughly Rs. 54,500) and feature top-notch innards including 5.3-inch display with Gorilla Glass 5 with either full-HD or QHD screen resolution. The Nokia P1 is also expected to pack 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is rumoured to launch at MWC 2017.

The Weibo post also shows Nokia's response for a query related to Intel Kaby Lake processor. The company replies, "For information on Nokia Windows devices, please follow up." This contradicts information given by both Nokia and HMD Global thus far, as both companies had announced they would launch Android-based smartphones and tablets.

In the meanwhile, a 18.4-inch display tablet with Nokia branding has shown up on GFXBench benchmarking site. Spotted by Nokia Power User, the Android Nougat based tablet is listed to sport an 18.4-inch QHD (2560x1440 pixels) display, a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage, a 12-megapixel rear camera, a 12-megapixel front camera, as well as 4G LTE (via a SIM card slot), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC connectivity options.

Last week, Nokia received tremendous response from consumers in China in the first flash sale of the comeback smartphone, the Nokia 6, in China. The smartphone went out of stock in a minute in its first flash sale in China.

For the upcoming MWC 2017, Nokia has slotted an event at the event as well, where it is expected to announce few more Nokia-Android phones.