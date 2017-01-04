Nokia's comeback under HMD Global is one of the most anticipated events of the year, and the company's leaked roadmap earlier suggested that it would launch five Android smartphones in 2017. Now, a fresh leak hints that HMD Global looks to unveil as many as six to seven Nokia Android smartphones before the end of this year. Furthermore, the company also plans to re-introduce a series of Nokia feature phones in the market.
Earlier, it was reported that HMD Global would look to populate the market with five Nokia Android smartphones, two of which would arrive before the second quarter ends. However, it now looks like the company will be aggressive in pushing out products in 2017. Nokiampoweruser leaked a slide, allegedly from a distributor, showing that HMD Global plans to release a total of six to seven smartphones before the end of 2017. Alongside, it was also written that a 'series of attractive Nokia feature phones' will also be launched to maintain the market share.Nokia is expected to push out the first set of devices at MWC 2017. The highly rumoured Nokia D1C is most likely to get launched then, along with the recently leaked Nokia E1. Both the smartphones are tipped to be mid-range devices. The Nokia E1 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 600 series processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. HMD Global is also expected to unveil its flagship Nokia-branded smartphone called Nokia P at MWC 2017, which is rumoured to pack a Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and a 23-megapixel rear camera with Zeiss lens. MWC 2017 will be held in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2.
