Nokia's comeback under HMD Global is one of the most anticipated events of the year, and the company's leaked roadmap earlier suggested that it would launch five Android smartphones in 2017. Now, a fresh leak hints that HMD Global looks to unveil as many as six to seven Nokia Android smartphones before the end of this year. Furthermore, the company also plans to re-introduce a series of Nokia feature phones in the market.

Earlier, it was reported that HMD Global would look to populate the market with five Nokia Android smartphones, two of which would arrive before the second quarter ends. However, it now looks like the company will be aggressive in pushing out products in 2017. Nokiampoweruser leaked a slide, allegedly from a distributor, showing that HMD Global plans to release a total of six to seven smartphones before the end of 2017. Alongside, it was also written that a 'series of attractive Nokia feature phones' will also be launched to maintain the market share.