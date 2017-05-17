Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 9, Nokia 8 Flagship Android Phones Get Leaked on Video

 
17 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 9, Nokia 8 Flagship Android Phones Get Leaked on Video

Photo Credit: @evleaks/ Twitter

Highlights

  • One of the Nokia smartphones in video feature dual-camera setup
  • Nokia 9 has been tipped to come with dual real cameras
  • The video has now been taken down

While Nokia 3310 (2017) was launched in India on Tuesday, it seems like some high-end hardware from the brand has accidentally been leaked on the Internet. In a brief teaser-style video, which has now been taken down, two yet-to-be-announced Nokia Android phones - Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 - from HMD Global can be seen. One of the most interesting aspects about this Nokia leak is that one of these units features a dual-camera setup at the back.

The teaser video, spotted first by popular tipster Evan Blass, was posted on video sharing website Vimeo by a photographer who has previously worked with Nokia and now works with HMD, as pointed out in a report by VentureBeat. While Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 can also be seen in the video, which clearly seems to be shot professionally, the two phones on the left side (in the image down below) have not been announced by the company as yet.

 

 

While Nokia 6 is missing from the video entirely, the most glaring aspect of this leaked video is that the smartphone on the extreme left (in the image at the top) sports a dual-camera setup at the back. As Nokia 9 has also been suggested to feature a dual-camera setup at the back, there is a chance that the phone in the video might indeed by the same smartphone. The Nokia 9 has been tipped to bear a 22-megapixel dual-lens rear camera setup with Carl Zeiss optics, and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

As per a report from last month, the Nokia 9 is expected to run Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box and will sport a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) OLED display. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM.

The other smartphone, second from left (in the image at the top), could potentially be Nokia 8. The phone has been tipped to come with a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) and has been rumoured to pack a 24-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 12-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Evan Blass suggests that the phone could also be a "slightly-lower spec'ed Nokia 7" but in both these cases, the phone is expected to be a higher-end model over Nokia 6 smartphone.

Although this video seems to be authentic, we will have to wait for official announcement by the company to get any further confirmation regarding these new smartphones. Interestingly, Nokia Mobile also joined the Twitter discussion surrounding the video leak, giving some more authenticity to it, saying, "We believe the new phones will reflect a commitment to quality, design, reliability, and durability."

Nokia 9

Nokia 9

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

12-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

22-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3800mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nokia High-End Smartphones, Nokia Smartphone Teaser Video, Nokia 9, Nokia Smartphone Dual Camera Setup, Mobiles, Android, HMD Global, Nokia Smartphone Leak
WannaCry Ransomware: Microsoft Faulted Over Cyber-Attacks While Shifting Blame to NSA
WannaCry Ransomware: Cyber-Attack Eases, Shadow Brokers Threatens to Sell Code
Redmi Note 4
Nokia 9, Nokia 8 Flagship Android Phones Get Leaked on Video
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oppo F1s
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?
  2. How to Prevent WannaCry-Like Ransomware Attacks
  3. Fresh OnePlus 5 Renders Leaked, Specifications Tipped on Benchmark Site
  4. Nokia 3310, Xiaomi Redmi 4, WannaCry ATM Hoax, and More: Your 360 Daily
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Moto G5 vs Galaxy J2 Ace
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4 With 4100mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. ATMs Closed Due to WannaCry Ransomware? Experts Debunk WhatsApp Hoaxes
  8. Micromax's New Smartphone With 1-Year Free Internet to Go on Sale Today
  9. Nokia 3310 Is Back, Should You Buy It or Not?
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.