Nokia 9, Nokia 8 Flagship Android Phones Get Leaked on Video

While Nokia 3310 (2017) was launched in India on Tuesday, it seems like some high-end hardware from the brand has accidentally been leaked on the Internet. In a brief teaser-style video, which has now been taken down, two yet-to-be-announced Nokia Android phones - Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 - from HMD Global can be seen. One of the most interesting aspects about this Nokia leak is that one of these units features a dual-camera setup at the back.

The teaser video, spotted first by popular tipster Evan Blass, was posted on video sharing website Vimeo by a photographer who has previously worked with Nokia and now works with HMD, as pointed out in a report by VentureBeat. While Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 can also be seen in the video, which clearly seems to be shot professionally, the two phones on the left side (in the image down below) have not been announced by the company as yet.

This will surely get pulled at some point, so I'll mirror it here [source: https://t.co/37yp63CAeC] pic.twitter.com/GktpXnt4pS — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 16, 2017

While Nokia 6 is missing from the video entirely, the most glaring aspect of this leaked video is that the smartphone on the extreme left (in the image at the top) sports a dual-camera setup at the back. As Nokia 9 has also been suggested to feature a dual-camera setup at the back, there is a chance that the phone in the video might indeed by the same smartphone. The Nokia 9 has been tipped to bear a 22-megapixel dual-lens rear camera setup with Carl Zeiss optics, and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

As per a report from last month, the Nokia 9 is expected to run Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box and will sport a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) OLED display. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM.

The other smartphone, second from left (in the image at the top), could potentially be Nokia 8. The phone has been tipped to come with a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) and has been rumoured to pack a 24-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 12-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

Evan Blass suggests that the phone could also be a "slightly-lower spec'ed Nokia 7" but in both these cases, the phone is expected to be a higher-end model over Nokia 6 smartphone.

Although this video seems to be authentic, we will have to wait for official announcement by the company to get any further confirmation regarding these new smartphones. Interestingly, Nokia Mobile also joined the Twitter discussion surrounding the video leak, giving some more authenticity to it, saying, "We believe the new phones will reflect a commitment to quality, design, reliability, and durability."