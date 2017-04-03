Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 9 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 835 SoC, Iris Scanner, OZO Audio Technology

 
03 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 9 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 835 SoC, Iris Scanner, OZO Audio Technology

Highlights

  • A fresh report is tipping new details about the Nokia 9
  • All major specifications have been leaked
  • No details on what the OZO Audio tech will be used for have emerged

The highly anticipated but as-yet-unconfirmed Nokia 9 has once again been leaked. According to a new report, the top-end smartphone will sport an iris scanner and Nokia OZO audio enhancements.

As per a report by Nokia Power User, the Nokia 9 run Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and will sport a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) OLED display. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM.

The Nokia 9 is said to bear a 22-megapixel dual-lens rear camera setup with Carl Zeiss optics, and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. Of course, this is not the first time there have been reports of a dual rear camera with Carl Zeiss optics on an anticipated Nokia phone, if one counts rumours surrounding the yet-to-be-launched Nokia 8. The smartphone will reportedly be available 64GB and 128GB storage variant.

The smartphone is said to be powered by a 3800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Coming to the aforementioned highlights of the Nokia 9 - the smartphone will reportedly integrate an iris scanner, as well as the recently introduced advanced spatial audio tech called OZO Audio - developed by the OZO spherical camera. It's unclear what this 3D audio experience will look to power. Other notable inclusions include IP68 certification and a fingerprint scanner.

To recall, Samsung has brought an iris scanner to the recently launched Galaxy S8 smartphone, technology we'd first seen on the ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Note 7. It powers a biometric authentication system.

Tags: Nokia, Nokia 9, HMD Global, Nokia 9 Leaks, Mobiles, Android
PS4 Slim Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle Now Available in India
LeEco Le 1S
Nokia 9 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 835 SoC, Iris Scanner, OZO Audio Technology
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LeEco Le 1S
TRENDING
  1. Sony Xperia XZs Set to Launch in India Today
  2. Nokia 9 Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 835 SoC, Iris Scanner, OZO Audio Tech
  3. Everything You Need to Know About Jio Summer Surprise Offer
  4. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  5. Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Offer: Answers to All Your Questions
  6. Samsung's Assistant Bixby in Tough Challenge to Rivals
  7. ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Wired Broadband Service in India
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  9. iPhone 8 Tipped to Sport True Tone Display, Like the 9.7-Inch iPad Pro
  10. Reliance Jio Summer Surprise Will Continue to Bleed Industry: COAI
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.