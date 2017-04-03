The highly anticipated but as-yet-unconfirmed Nokia 9 has once again been leaked. According to a new report, the top-end smartphone will sport an iris scanner and Nokia OZO audio enhancements.

As per a report by Nokia Power User, the Nokia 9 run Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and will sport a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) OLED display. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM.

The Nokia 9 is said to bear a 22-megapixel dual-lens rear camera setup with Carl Zeiss optics, and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. Of course, this is not the first time there have been reports of a dual rear camera with Carl Zeiss optics on an anticipated Nokia phone, if one counts rumours surrounding the yet-to-be-launched Nokia 8. The smartphone will reportedly be available 64GB and 128GB storage variant.

The smartphone is said to be powered by a 3800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Coming to the aforementioned highlights of the Nokia 9 - the smartphone will reportedly integrate an iris scanner, as well as the recently introduced advanced spatial audio tech called OZO Audio - developed by the OZO spherical camera. It's unclear what this 3D audio experience will look to power. Other notable inclusions include IP68 certification and a fingerprint scanner.

To recall, Samsung has brought an iris scanner to the recently launched Galaxy S8 smartphone, technology we'd first seen on the ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Note 7. It powers a biometric authentication system.