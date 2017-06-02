Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 9 With Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark Site

02 June 2017
Highlights

  • The Nokia 9 was listen on AnTuTu benchmark site
  • Specs include Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM
  • The phone is also tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup

After announcing the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6, HMD Global is now looking to bring out its high-end flagship smartphone, Nokia 9. Based on what we've heard in the past, the Nokia 9 is gearing up to be a performance-packed phone, and a new benchmark listing also adds support to the same.

Some specifications of the upcoming Nokia 9 have been spotted on AnTuTu. The site lists the smartphone with model TA-1004 running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, sporting a QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display and being powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. The specifications are pretty much in line with what we've come to know about the handset. However, earlier this week a GeekBench listing found the Nokia to pack a whopping 8GB of RAM, so there is some uncertainty regarding that. The company may well launch the smartphone in more than one RAM variant.

The AnTuTu listing said to be of the Nokia 9 also mentions that the smartphone will feature a pair of 13-megapixel cameras, most likely referring to the dual rear camera setup. It could also point to a 13-megapixel front-facing camera since there hasn't been any mention of that in the past.

The QHD display will likely be fitted inside a 5.3-inch screen based on past rumours. Other features expected to come with the Nokia 9 include 64GB of inbuilt storage and support for Quick Charge 4.0 as well. Furthermore, the Nokia 9 could see a fingerprint scanner embedded into the home button at the front, which could mean a near bezel-less flagship in the offing.

Tags: HMD Global, Nokia 9, Nokia 9 Leaks, Nokia 9 Specifications, AnTuTu, Mobiles, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

Redmi Note 4
