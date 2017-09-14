Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 9 Appears Running Android Oreo in Geekbench Benchmark Listing

 
14 September 2017
Highlights

  • Nokia 9 has been seen running on Android Oreo on the listing
  • It will come with a dual rear camera setup at the back
  • There is no official word from HMD Global regarding Nokia 9

HMD Global's anticipated next flagship, the Nokia 9, has been in the rumour mill for quite a while. Previously, Nokia 9 had been reported to carry a dual rear camera setup with Zeiss branding, and come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Now, the Nokia 9 has appeared on a benchmark listing website, suggesting that it may ship with Android Oreo instead.

According to Geekbench listing, Nokia 9 is expected to run on Android Oreo when it gets launched. Apart from this, other specifications that have come to light via the listing bear some resemblance to what we've already heard about the device. The dual rear camera setup should have at least one (or two) shooter bearing a 12-megapixel sensor with 4K video recording capabilities, as revealed by the listing. Furthermore, it also shows a 12-megapixel front camera capable of recording 4K UHD videos. It is worth mentioning that in earlier reports, the rear camera setup was purported to have two 13-megapixel sensors with an LED flash. It will also likely be equipped with Zeiss camera technology, as we mentioned.

The Nokia 9 is also said to sport a QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display - however, contrary to earlier leaks saying the display size to be 5.5-inch, the listing reveals a screen size of either 5.2-inch or 5.3-inch. The smartphone is also shown having Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM, Adreno 540 GPU, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Earlier reports also suggested that there could be more than one RAM/ storage variant - 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Other features that are likely to be present on the Nokia 9 are fingerprint scanner, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, Quick Charge support, and an iris scanner.

Going by all the leaks, the Nokia 9 is a premium category smartphone with top-of-the-line specifications. However, HMD Global has not shared any official word regarding this smartphone and its launch timelines are still unclear. You can go through everything about Nokia 9 that has been leaked so far in our compiled article.

Tags: Nokia 9, Nokia 9 Leaks, Nokia 9 Specifications, Nokia 9 Specifications Leak, Mobiles, Android Oreo
Shubham Verma

