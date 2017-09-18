Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 9 Leaked Renders Show Smartphone's Bezel-Less Design, Nokia 2 Appears Alongside

  hindi
18 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 9 Leaked Renders Show Smartphone's Bezel-Less Design, Nokia 2 Appears Alongside

Photo Credit: @WaqarKhanHD/ Twitter

Highlights

  • The handset has been tipped to feature glass back
  • Nokia 9 is expected to pack dual rear cameras
  • The smartphone can be seen in Copper Gold colours

HMD Global's flagship Nokia 9 smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench and now the smartphone's design has been leaked in renders. In the renders, the Nokia 9 can be seen sporting glass back as well as feature near bezel-less design at the front of the display. Notably, the handset can be seen sporting dual rear cameras in the renders as well.

Talking first about the front of the smartphone, the renders shared by Waqar Khan suggest that the Nokia 9 smartphone will feature a near bezel-less design at the front, which shouldn't come as a surprise as it has become an industry-wide trend this year. The upcoming smartphone can also be seen with 3D glass back design in the leaked renders.

The handset has been tipped to come with dual rear cameras in vertical orientation and fingerprint sensor can be seen right below the camera module in the centre. In the leaked renders, the alleged Nokia 9 smartphone can be seen in Copper Gold colour.

Moving on to the separately leaked render, the alleged image of Nokia 9 have been shared on Chinese website Baidu and suggest similar design to the one that can be seen in the renders shared by Waqar Khan. In the image, the smartphone can be seen right alongside Nokia 2 smartphone, which has not been announced by the company as yet as well. In comparison, Nokia 9 seems to come with a larger frame and feature glass back, which is missing on the Nokia 2.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nokia 9 Leaked Renders, Nokia 9 Bezel-less Design, Mobiles, Android, Nokia
Reliance's Unlimit, IBM Collaborate to Create IoT Solutions in India
Saregama Carvaan Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker Launched at Rs. 2,490
Nokia 9 Leaked Renders Show Smartphone's Bezel-Less Design, Nokia 2 Appears Alongside
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. iPhone X Destroys Samsung Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 5 in Benchmark Results
  2. WhatsApp Beta for Android Makes It Easier to Manage Storage Consumption
  3. Google Launches Tez, a UPI-Based Digital Payments App for India
  4. Airtel Is Giving Up to 60GB Data Free if You Download This App
  5. Xiaomi to Launch a Cheaper Variant of Mi Max 2 on Wednesday
  6. Nokia 9 Images Leak, Bezel-Less Display Design Tipped
  7. The Pirate Bay Uses Your CPU to Mine Cryptocurrency for Revenue: Report
  8. Xiaomi Mi A1 Review
  9. iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs LG V30
  10. Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.