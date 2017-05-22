Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 9 Live Images Leak; Dual 13-Megapixel Cameras, Snapdragon 835 SoC Rumoured

 
22 May 2017
Photo Credit: frandroid.com

Highlights

  • The smartphone is expected to offer 64GB of inbuilt storage
  • Leaked promotional video allegedly showed Nokia 9 recently
  • The phone has been tipped to feature 3.5mm headphone jack

It seems like the worms are coming out of the can all at once as after the leaked promotional video last week, the live images of alleged Nokia 9 smartphone have now popped up on the Internet. Interestingly, the design of the device, which is usually confirmed from the images, cannot be seen from the newly leaked images of the upcoming Nokia flagship as it is covered with a "black box."

The leaked live images of alleged Nokia 9, obtained by frandroid.com, suggest that the smartphone will come with USB Type-C charging port and will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Further, the leaked images of the alleged upcoming Nokia flagship indicate that the smartphone will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, sport a 5.3-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display, and will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. Notably, the leak doesn't rule out the presence of a possible 6GB RAM variant.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 9 is expected to feature dual 13-megapixel cameras at the back and have a dual-LED flash support as well. The smartphone has been tipped to offer 64GB of inbuilt storage. While the battery capacity on the phone has not been disclosed, the Nokia 9 is expected to support Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. Further, the phone seems to have fingerprint scanner embedded into the home button at the front.

nokia 9 hj story Nokia 9 Headphone Jack

As we mentioned earlier, the smartphone in live images is covered by a 'black box' (plastic box that covers entire body but the ports on the device) and thereby makes it impossible to judge the design. However, the presence of antenna lines can be seen from one of the live images that shows the headphone jack on the Nokia 9.

While much cannot be said about the user interface on the phone, leaked images of Nokia 9 show the phone running a UI similar to that on Google Pixel smartphone.

A recently leaked promotional video also showcased a Nokia smartphone with dual cameras at the back and might be the same phone that has now been leaked in the images. Due to the fact that the phone in leaked images seems like a prototype device and that we cannot even see the entire phone, thanks to plastic casing, we would advise our readers to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

