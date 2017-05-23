Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 9 Specifications Tipped by GeekBench Listing, Seen to Perform Impressively

 
23 May 2017
Nokia 9 Specifications Tipped by GeekBench Listing, Seen to Perform Impressively

Photo Credit: frandroid.com

Highlights

  • The phone was earlier leaked in live image
  • GeekBench listing reaffirms previously leaked specifications
  • The phone is expected to pack 4GB of RAM

It seems like we are finally nearing the launch of a flagship Nokia smartphone made by HMD Global as after being spotted in a leaked promotional video and live images, the phone has now been spotted in benchmark tests. If these tests are any indication, the alleged Nokia 9 smartphone will be able to deliver performance at par with, if not better, current flagships from other companies.

As per the purported GeekBench 3 listing of the Nokia 9, spotted first by Dutch website Telefoon Abonnement, a device listed as "HMD Global TA-1004" outperforms other flagship smartphones in multi-core scores. However, it should be noted that these benchmark scores were recorded on an earlier version of the benchmark too, GeekBench 3, and not on the latest version - Geekbench 4.

Notably, the listing didn't throw any major surprises at us and suggests that the Nokia 9 will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, will be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC, and will pack 4GB of RAM. This doesn't rule out a higher RAM variant however. While the alleged Nokia 9 was able to post an impressive score in multi-core performance, it still seems to be way behind the iPhone 7 Plus, much like other Android phones, in terms of single-core performance.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 9 is expected to feature dual 13-megapixel cameras at the back and have a dual-LED flash support as well. The Nokia smartphone has been tipped to offer 64GB of inbuilt storage. While the battery capacity on the phone has not been disclosed, the Nokia 9 is expected to support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 thanks to the Snapdragon 835 SoC. Further, the Nokia phone seems to have a fingerprint scanner embedded into the home button at the front.

Nokia 9

Nokia 9

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

12-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

22-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3800mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 4
Nokia 9 Specifications Tipped by GeekBench Listing, Seen to Perform Impressively
 
 

