There have been reports making the rounds of the Internet claiming that HMD Global will be launching its Nokia 9 flagship smartphone later this year. We have stumbled upon Nokia 9 FCC listing as well as GeekBench listing in the past, revealing some tidbits about the device. Now, a new report has claimed that HMD Global may ditch 4GB RAM model that has been previously spotted in favour of a higher RAM model.

NokiaMob.net has come across a US FCC document that suggests HMD Global, the company that owns the right to Nokia brand, has requested to transfer all "test results and permits" from the TA-1004 model, possibly the Nokia 9 variant with 4GB RAM, to TA-1012, which is likely a 6GB RAM model of the phone. The document further reveals that the company plans to market the earlier certified TA-1004 as TA-1012. HMD Global stresses that there has been no change that will affect the test results of FCC tipping that the company just changed the memory on the said device.

The preliminary leaks have claimed that Nokia 9 may sport 6GB of RAM, or 8GB of RAM based on two separate GeekBench listings - it's possible two variants may be launched.

As far as other specifications are concerned, the Nokia 9 flagship smartphone is said to feature a 5.5-inch QHD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, dual 13-megapixel cameras at the back, and also have a dual-LED flash support as well. The device is also said to come with a 13-megapixel front camera as well and pack 64GB of inbuilt storage with no clarity on external storage support. There has been no word on the battery capacity on the handset but it is said to support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0.

Unfortunately, there is no word when HMD Global plans to launch the Nokia 9, and the first markets where the phone will go on sale.