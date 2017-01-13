Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nokia 8 With Flagship Specifications Allegedly Spotted in the Wild

 
13 January 2017
Nokia 8 With Flagship Specifications Allegedly Spotted in the Wild

Highlights

  • The phone models were allegedly spotted at CES 2017
  • Leak suggests there are two variants of Nokia 8 smartphone
  • Lower variant tipped to pack Snapdragon 821 SoC

Just a few days after the official launch of Nokia 6 smartphone by HMD Global, a smartphone named Nokia 8 has made an appearance online. Even though the alleged smartphone is expected to be launched at MWC next month, Qualcomm reportedly showcased the Nokia 8 smartphone in private at CES earlier this month, and it allegedly comes with specifications to get Nokia fans excited.

Two videos from YouTube channel Total Tech, which were supposedly shot at CES 2017, have given an up-close look at the Nokia smartphone and revealed some of the specifications of the Nokia 8.

nokia 8 smartphone story2 Nokia 8 Smartphone

The alleged Nokia 8 has been tipped to come in two variants.The higher-end variant of the Nokia 8 will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is further expected to sport a 24-megapixel rear camera with support for both optical and electronic image stabilisation. The Nokia 8 is tipped to sport a 12-megapixel shooter for taking selfies and dual-speakers are expected to be at front as well. The phone is rumoured to include either 64GB or 128GB storage options.

The lower-priced variant of the Nokia 8 has been tipped to pack a Snapdragon 821 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The camera details on this variant of the phone are not yet available.

In the video, no physical buttons can be seen at front on the Nokia 8 and the build seems to be quite similar to that of Nokia 6 smartphone that was recently launched by the company.

The Nokia 8 has been tipped to include Carl Zeiss optics, just like some of the earlier Nokia phones, and an HRM sticker further suggests that there might be heart-rate monitor functionality available with the phone.

As these are all leaks, we will have to wait for the official announcement from the company for any confirmation regarding the Nokia 8.

Tags: Nokia 8 Smartphones, Mobiles, Nokia, Android, Nokia 8 CES Video, Nokia 8 Variants, Nokia 8 Total Tech Video
Phone Hacking Company Cellebrite Gets Hacked
