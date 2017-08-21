Nokia 8 Pre-Orders Begin, Price Lower Than Expected

After many leaks, the Nokia 8 flagship smartphone was launched last week by HMD Global. The smartphone comes with strong specifications on paper, and at launch, HMD Global vaguely claimed that the Nokia 8 will launch "globally" in September. Now, the smartphone is up for pre-orders from third parties in countries like Germany, Australia, and Russia, and the price is lower than expected.

The Nokia 8 is up for pre-order in Germany from O2 or Mobilcom Debitel. On O2, the Nokia 8 is up for pre-order for EUR 577 (roughly Rs. ), while Mobilcom Debitel is letting users pre-order it for EUR 579 (roughly Rs. ). These prices are a bit under the EUR 599 (roughly Rs. ) announced earlier. O2 is offering the Nokia Steel smartwatch priced at EUR 129.95 (roughly Rs. ) for free with every pre-order, and is promising delivery from September 6 onwards. Eventually, the Nokia 8 will be available to order from Telekom, Media Markt, Saturn, and Amazon in Germany, reports NokiaMob.

In Russia, the Nokia 8 is up for pre-orders from Megafon for EUR 575 (roughly Rs. ). The smartphone is listed in four colour options in Russia - Polished Blue, Tempered Blue, Silver, and Polished Copper. Lastly, in Australia, the Nokia 8 is up for pre-orders for AUD 899 (roughly Rs. ) on the website and through retailer JB Hi-Fi as well. Shipments are set to begin from September 7.

As for India, an HMD Global representative told Gadgets 360 the Nokia 8 will be made available in early October, and the Nokia 8 price in India will be known closer to launch. For those unaware, the Nokia 8 puts the camera front and centre, with a vertical dual camera strip at the back, and the biggest camera innovation is the 'bothies' feature that allows users to capture videos and photos from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously.