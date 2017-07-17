Nokia 8 Price Leaked; Launch Date Said Tipped to Be Just 2 Weeks Away

Nokia 8, and not Nokia 9, is expected to be the true Nokia Android flagship if reports are to be believed, and it seems the device’s launch is not too far away. Now, a fresh leak hints that the Nokia 8, which has been leaked multiple times over the past few weeks, will be launched as soon as July 31. Along with this, the Nokia 8 price, colour options, and some specification details have also been leaked, giving us comprehensive details about the upcoming flagship. With this launch, the HMD Global-owned brand will be able to compete better with the likes of Apple and Samsung, though the competition will only get tougher as Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 hit the market in the next few months.

Nokia 8 price, launch date, specifications

The latest information comes from German site WinFuture, and claims that the Nokia 8 will be priced at EUR 589 (roughly Rs. 43,400). This is still not as expensive as the Apple and Samsung flagships, but does fall comfortably in the premium price bracket. It is also lower than the earlier tipped price of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 55,300), while the India price was tipped to be at Rs. 44,999. Also, the report claims that the smartphone will be launched this month itself – on July 31. That’s just two weeks from now, and if this information is true, all information about pricing, specs, and availability in different regions will be out soon.

The report states that Nokia 8 will launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage initially, though the rumoured 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variant may see the light of the day a little bit later. Lastly, at launch, the Nokia 8 will be available in four colour options - Blue, Steel, Gold/Blue, and Gold/Copper. These colour options might be named a bit more creatively on launch day.

Past leaks suggest that the Nokia 8 will sport a bezel-less design, a USB Type-C port and dual speakers at the bottom edge of the smartphone. At the back, it will sport a thin vertical camera strip, or a dual camera setup. The smartphone is also tipped to sport an iris scanner, be IP68 water resistant, support dual-SIM slots, and a fingerprint scanner as well.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 5.3-inch QHD display, will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, will sport a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back and a 13-megapixel front camera as well. The dimensions are expected to be at 151.55x73.7mm.