Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 8 Launch Expected at HMD Global's London Event on August 16

 
25 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 8 Launch Expected at HMD Global's London Event on August 16

Photo Credit: Evan Blass/ Twitter

Highlights

  • The launch event will take place in London
  • Nokia 8 is expected to feature dual rear cameras
  • The camera setup on Nokia 8 is said to come with Carl Zeiss branding

HMD Global has reportedly started sending media invites for the launch of its first flagship Android Nokia smartphone on August 16. If earlier reports are any indication, we will get to finally see the unveiling of the company's heavily leaked Nokia 8 smartphone, which has been tipped to come with dual rear cameras.

HMD Global has started sending invites for its launch event on August 16 in London and Nokia 8 is expected to be unveiled at the same, as per a report by The Verge. Notably, several leaked renders of the smartphone have suggested that it will come with Carl Zeiss branding.

To recall, the Nokia 8 has been tipped to run Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and sport a 5.3-inch QHD display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. While the Nokia 8 has been rumoured to launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage initially, the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants might eventually be launched later.

In terms of optics, the upcoming Nokia flagship is expected to come with two 13-megapixel rear sensors with Carl Zeiss branding, and a 13-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. The Nokia 8 has been tipped to measure 151.55x73.7mm.

Recently, the Copper Gold colour variant of the alleged Nokia 8 was leaked in pictures. Before this, the Blue and Silver colour variants of the smartphone were leaked in renders. The Nokia 8 is expected to be priced around EUR 589 (roughly Rs. 43,400).

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nokia 8 Launch, HMD Global Launch Event, Mobiles, Android, Nokia 8 Specifications, Nokia 8 Price, Nokia 8 Camera, Nokia, HMD GLobal, Nokia 8
iOS 11 Set to Stop Your iPhone From Automatically Joining to Spotty Public Wi-Fi
Lenovo K7 Note India Launch Expected Soon Thanks to Video Teaser
Nokia 8 Launch Expected at HMD Global's London Event on August 16
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1 and Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 4 Allegedly Explodes Into Flames on Video, Xiaomi Responds
  2. Elon Musk Says Mark Zuckerberg's Understanding of AI Is Limited
  3. Jio Phone Confirmed to Be a Single SIM Mobile
  4. MIUI 9 Based on Android 7.0 Nougat Previewed Ahead of Wednesday Launch
  5. iPhone 8 Renders Leak, Reveal Key Design Details and Price
  6. Airtel 4G Average Speeds Nearly 3 Times Higher Than Jio, Says OpenSignal
  7. OnePlus 5, 3T 'Back to School' Offers Include Free Protective Case, More
  8. Yu Yunique 2 With 4G VoLTE Support, Built-In Truecaller Launched in India
  9. Zoho One Offers 38 Zoho Apps at Rs. 1,000 Per Employee Per Month
  10. Nokia 8 Launch Expected at HMD Global's London Event on August 16
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.