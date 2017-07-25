Nokia 8 Launch Expected at HMD Global's London Event on August 16

HMD Global has reportedly started sending media invites for the launch of its first flagship Android Nokia smartphone on August 16. If earlier reports are any indication, we will get to finally see the unveiling of the company's heavily leaked Nokia 8 smartphone, which has been tipped to come with dual rear cameras.

HMD Global has started sending invites for its launch event on August 16 in London and Nokia 8 is expected to be unveiled at the same, as per a report by The Verge. Notably, several leaked renders of the smartphone have suggested that it will come with Carl Zeiss branding.

To recall, the Nokia 8 has been tipped to run Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and sport a 5.3-inch QHD display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. While the Nokia 8 has been rumoured to launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage initially, the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants might eventually be launched later.

In terms of optics, the upcoming Nokia flagship is expected to come with two 13-megapixel rear sensors with Carl Zeiss branding, and a 13-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies. The Nokia 8 has been tipped to measure 151.55x73.7mm.

Recently, the Copper Gold colour variant of the alleged Nokia 8 was leaked in pictures. Before this, the Blue and Silver colour variants of the smartphone were leaked in renders. The Nokia 8 is expected to be priced around EUR 589 (roughly Rs. 43,400).