Nokia 8 Images Leak, Showing Copper Gold Colour Variant

 
24 July 2017
Nokia 8 Images Leak, Showing Copper Gold Colour Variant

Photo Credit: Baidu

Highlights

  • Nokia 8 leak tips a Micro-USB port
  • The smartphone is seen sporting a Copper Gold colour variant
  • A 3.5mm audio jack is also seen on the top edge

Nokia 8 was expected to release on July 21, but that hasn’t happened yet, and leaks continue to flow. The flagship has now been spotted in live images shot from various angles, with the screen in working condition. These images shed light on the design details of the Nokia 8.

These photos were leaked on Chinese social site Baidu and the front and back of the Nokia 8 has been snapped. The back of the smartphone sports the dual camera vertical setup with flash but no Carl Zeiss logo is in sight. Presumably, this is a prototype and not the final unit. The Nokia 8 is seen sporting a Copper/ Gold colour variant; however Blue and Steel variants have been spotted in the past as well. The leaked Nokia 8 images corroborate with renders in the past, and the 3.5mm audio jack is seen on the top edge of the smartphone. Interestingly, this unit sports a Micro-USB port indicating that there might not be fast charging integrated. The display is switched on showing off the UI, and also indicating that the launch is indeed near.

Nokia 8 price, release date

The Nokia 8 was earlier tipped to be launched on July 31 and that could very well be when the smartphone will be unveiled. The Nokia 8 price is largely expected to be EUR 589 (roughly Rs. 43,400). At launch, the Nokia 8 may be available in four colour options - Blue, Steel, Gold/Blue, and Gold/Copper.

Nokia 8 specifications

The Nokia 8 is tipped to run on Android 7.1 Nougat and sport a 5.3-inch QHD display. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. Nokia 8 may launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage initially, though the rumoured 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants may see the light of the day a little bit later. Two 13-megapixel rear lenses from Carl Zeiss are a possibility, and a 13-megapixel front camera is expected as well. The dimensions of the Nokia 8 are tipped to be at 151.55x73.7mm.

 

Nokia 8 Images Leak, Showing Copper Gold Colour Variant
 
 

