While Nokia 9 has been heavily tipped to be the first true flagship from HMD Global this year, new leaks now point to the Nokia 8 being the first flagship-level device. Fresh information from China suggests that the Nokia 8 will be launched with an iris scanner and sport a bezel-less display as well.

Chinese site CNMO has leaked marketing material and images of the Nokia 8 showing off design details. The Nokia 8 is seen sporting a bezel-less design, apart from a USB Type-C port and dual speakers at the bottom edge of the smartphone. Another image also shows a unique thin vertical camera strip at the back of the smartphone on the left side, something that does not fall in line with previous rumours seen about the Nokia 8.

The smartphone is also tipped to sport an iris scanner, again, something that was tipped to arrive on the Nokia 9. All of this seems to suggest that the Nokia 8 will be the true flagship that will be unveiled this year, and not Nokia 9.

Whatever the phone is called, the Nokia flagship device is expected to be launched as soon as this month. It is expected to be IP68 water resistant, support dual-SIM slots, and a fingerprint scanner as well. The smartphone is expected to feature a 5.3-inch QHD display, will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM (some rumours even point to an 8GB RAM variant), and support 64GB of inbuilt storage with microSD card slot for expansion.

The smartphone will sport a 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back and a 13-megapixel front camera as well. The dimensions are expected to be at 151.55x73.7mm. The Nokia 8 or Nokia 9 is expected to be priced at EUR 749, while the India price is tipped to be at Rs. 44,999.