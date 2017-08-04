Nokia 8 Spotted Running Android 8.0.0, Nokia 2 Photos Leaked

The Nokia 8 is set to launch in a few weeks, and even though almost everything has been leaked, new information keeps surfacing every day. A new GeekBench listing has popped up indicating an interesting development. According to the listing, the Nokia 8 may just be the first - or at least, among the first - device running on Android 8.0. This may also be reason the company has chosen the '8' moniker. Furthermore, the Nokia 2 smartphone has been spotted online again, this time showing the front and back of the smartphone.

Starting with the flagship, the Nokia 8 disguised under the codename ‘Unknown Heart’ was spotted on GeekBench again. The listing states that the Nokia 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. Interestingly, it is seen running on Android 8.0.0, the first smartphone to have been spotted with this specification on a benchmark site. While this could just be a test version, we can’t help but be excited about the prospect of the Nokia 8 being the first smartphone running on Android 8.0.0. While the smartphone may be launched with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, HMD Global could very well confirm the arrival of the major update first on the Nokia 8 when it arrives. Last year, the LG V20 was the first smartphone to get Android 7.0 Nougat running out of the box, and HMD Global could be the lucky one this time around.

Last year, the compatible Nexus smartphones got it first as an OTA update, and then the V20 was launched with the version out of the box. Similar things could happen this year, or may be we are just going ahead of ourselves, and this listing could just be a test for a fall update, and nothing else. Google appears to have been favouring Nokia recently what with the Nokia 6 receiving the July security patch ahead of Pixel devices as well. HMD Global has, time and again, proved that it keeps software on top priority, and this Android 8.0.0 could just be another feather in its hat.

Separately, the entry-level Nokia 2, which is also expected to launch alongside the Nokia 8, has been leaked on social site Baidu (shared on SlashLeaks). The image shows the front and back of the smartphone, and the camera capsule is seen at the back centre, while the speaker grille resides at the rear bottom as well. The front has no home button, so presumably the smartphone won’t have fingerprint scanning capabilities. It is expected to sport on-screen navigation buttons. As for specifications, the Nokia 2 is expected to sport a 4.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, a Snapdragon 212 processor, 8GB internal memory, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and run on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. The Nokia 8 and Nokia 2 are expected to launch on August 16 at an event in London.