Nokia 8 Variant With 6GB RAM, 128GB Spotted on US FCC Listing

HMD Global launched its Nokia 8 smartphone last month and it seems like the company is now gearing up to launch the handset in the US. HMD Global has reportedly modified the US FCC listing for the Nokia 8 models and seemingly confirmed that the handset will be launched in the US with more memory and storage than the variant launched globally.

The Finnish company has made certain changes to the US FCC listings for Nokia 8 variants with model numbers, TA-1004 and TA-1012, for the US market, as pointed out in a report by Nokia Power User. With the new changes to the listings, the company has now added the Nokia 8 configuration with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. This effectively means that the company wants to bring an updated model of the smartphone when it brings to the US market.

Apart from the updated memory and storage, the company has also added the support for ANT+ feature and WCDMA Band IV to the aforementioned listings. ANT+ support essentially allows users to view your sport, fitness and health monitoring data in real-time on your phones, NPU points out in its report.

Notably, HMD Global has already started sending out invites for the launch event of the Nokia 8 flagship Android smartphone in India next week. The smartphone will be launched in New Delhi on September 26.