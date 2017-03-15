Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 7, Nokia 8 Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC

 
15 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 7, Nokia 8 Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC

Highlights

  • Nokia 7, 8 tipped to be mid-rangers as well
  • Both the smartphones tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC
  • The two devices will also support fast charging

Nokia took centre stage at MWC to announce two affordable Android phones and the Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone in Barcelona. However, the company has not yet announced its flagship rumoured to be called Nokia P1. Now, a recent leak has shed some light on the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8, which are going to be mid-rangers if the rumoured specifications are to be believed.

Nokiapoweruser reports that the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 will be mid-rangers with the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 660 SoC. One smartphone will sport a smaller display with 1080p resolution, while the larger display variant will boast of a QHD display. Both the smartphones are tipped to sport a metallic unibody, and thin bezels. The Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 will support a fingerprint sensor, a larger camera sensor (maybe even a CarlZeiss lens), and will come with fast charging support as well.

As for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 integration, the chip was expected to be integrated first into a Xiaomi handset, but now things seem a bit different. As per previous leaks, the as-yet-unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC can have custom Kryo cores just like on Snapdragon 820 or might use a combination of four Cortex-A73 CPUs clocked at 2.2GHZ and four Cortex-A53 CPUs clocked at 1.9GHz. The Snapdragon 660 will reportedly go into mass production in second quarter of 2017 and is expected to power phones from Oppo and Vivo as well.

This also indicates that the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 could also launch sometime in the second quarter as well. There is no certainty on launch or availability of these devices as of yet.

Tags: Nokia, Nokia 7, Nokia 8, Snapdragon 660, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000
Pre-Installed Malware Found on Range of Android Devices: Report
YU Yureka Note
Nokia 7, Nokia 8 Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

YU Yureka Note
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Plus Review
  2. Airtel Gives 30GB of Free Data to Postpaid Users
  3. Moto G5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
  4. Moto G5 Plus With Metal Body Launched in India
  5. Woman Suffers Burns to Face, Hands When Her Headphones Explode Mid-Flight
  6. Xiaomi India to Host Launch Event on Monday; Redmi 4 Series Expected
  7. Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000
  8. Nokia 7, Nokia 8 Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC
  9. Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 Codenames Tipped as Walleye and Muskie
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8 Features, Specifications Detailed by Noted Analyst
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.