Nokia 7, Nokia 8 Leaks Tip Dual Camera Setup, Carl Zeiss Lens

HMD Global has so far unveiled the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and [Nokia 6] http://gadgets.ndtv.com/nokia-6-3957), and now the company is expected to release new phones in the mid-range segment. The Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 have been tipped earlier to sport the yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 660 processor, and now new sketches have surfaced online showing design and camera details of the two smartphone.

The sketches have been leaked by a user named Nokibar on Chinese social site Baidu. These sketches show that the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 both sport Carl Zeiss lenses, something that was absent in Nokia’s previous releases. HMD Global had confirmed that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 do not sport Carl Zeiss lenses, but future devices could have it on board. By the looks of theses sketches, the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 are going to sport Carl Zeiss lenses.

Also, one sketch shows a dual camera setup, and that is expected to be the Nokia 8, which will be the more premium device of the two. The Nokia 7 will sport a single camera setup at the back, and the lens will be of Carl Zeiss as well.

As per previous leaks, one smartphone will sport a smaller display with 1080p resolution, while the larger display variant will boast of a QHD display. Both the smartphones are tipped to sport a metallic unibody, and thin bezels. The Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 will support a fingerprint sensor, and will come with fast charging support as well.

As for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 integration, the chip was expected to be integrated first into a Xiaomi handset, but now things seem a bit different. As per previous leaks, the as-yet-unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC can have custom Kryo cores just like on Snapdragon 820 or might use a combination of four Cortex-A73 CPUs clocked at 2.2GHZ and four Cortex-A53 CPUs clocked at 1.9GHz. The Snapdragon 660 will reportedly go into mass production in second quarter of 2017 and is expected to power phones from Oppo and Vivo as well.

The Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 could also launch sometime in the second quarter as well. There is no certainty on launch or availability of these devices as of yet.