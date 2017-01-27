Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nokia 6 White Colour Variant Hasn't Been Launched, Confirms HMD Global

 
27 January 2017
Nokia 6 White Colour Variant Hasn't Been Launched, Confirms HMD Global

Highlights

  • HMD Global has denied Philippines availability
  • No White Nokia 6 version on sale
  • Nokia 6 smartphone is exclusive to Chinese market

HMD Global has once again reiterated that the Nokia 6 smartphone is indeed exclusive to China. The company has also denied, in a way, that there is no White version of the smartphone. Recently, several media publications claimed that the Nokia 6 smartphone was available to buy via a third-party online retailer in Philippines and come in a brand new White version. It turns out that the Nokia 6 smartphone being sold via Lazada platform is not an authorised seller.

HMD Global, the company which owns rights to the Nokia brand, has reached out to several media publications denying existence of the Nokia 6 smartphone outside China. "We haven't launched Nokia 6 in Philippines market. The seller is a third-party retailer on Lazada platform and is not an authorised seller," told Communications Director of HMD Global to GSMArena.

Soon after the news broke out, Philippines-based Lazada online retailer has removed the White variant and replaced it with a Black colour. To recall, HMD Global launched the Nokia 6 smartphone earlier this month at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,000) in China. Last week, Nokia 6 received tremendous response from consumers in China in its first flash sale as the smartphone reportedly went out of stock in a minute.

For the upcoming MWC 2017, HMD Global, the company that owns rights to the Nokia brand, has already slotted an event at the trade show as well, where it is expected to announce few more Nokia-Android phones. According to the official invite, the Nokia event will take place in Barcelona on February 26, and it will kick off at 4:30pm local time (9pm IST). The company has been rumoured to launch up to seven Nokia Android phones this year, apart from feature phones sporting Nokia branding.

Tags: HMD Global, Nokia, Nokia 6 Price, Nokia 6 Specifications, MWC, MWC 2017, Nokia Android Phones
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Nokia 6 White Colour Variant Hasn't Been Launched, Confirms HMD Global
 
 

