Nokia 6 to Go on Sale in the US in Early-July, HMD Global Confirms

 
27 June 2017
Nokia 6 to Go on Sale in the US in Early-July, HMD Global Confirms

Highlights

  • The smartphone will be available at $229 in the US
  • The Nokia 6 will be fully supported by T-Mobile
  • The phone will later be made available in more colours later this Summer

HMD Global, the company which currently owns the right to manufacture and sell Nokia-branded smartphones, has now confirmed that its flagship Android handset - Nokia 6 - will be made available for purchase in the US starting early July. HMD Global has announced that the Nokia 6 will be available at $229 (roughly Rs. 14,800) in the US through Amazon.

The Nokia 6 will initially be available in Matte Black and Silver colour variants, but will also be made available in Tempered Blue and Copper colours later this Summer, as per HMD Global. While T-Mobile will be fully supporting the smartphone, AT&T will provide partial 4G LTE support as bands 29 and 30 will not be supported. Other carriers including Sprint and Verizon will not be supporting the Nokia 6 when it will be made available in the country.

Nokia 6, the best-specced of the Nokia Android phones released so far, runs Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a fingerprint sensor right below the display. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM. In terms of optics, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies.

The US variant of the Android phone from Nokia comes with 32GB inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Nokia 6 houses a 3000mAh battery, features a 6000 series aluminium body, and has inbuilt dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, FM, 3G, and 4G.

To recall, the Nokia 6 was launched in India earlier this month and while the company has not announced when the smartphone will be made available for purchase in the country, the registrations for the first sale will start on July 14.


 
 

