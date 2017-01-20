Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nokia 6 Sold Out in a Minute in First Flash Sale: Report

 
20 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 6 Sold Out in a Minute in First Flash Sale: Report

Highlights

  • Nokia 6 had over one million registrations
  • It was sold out in a minute
  • The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC

HMD Global carried out its Nokia 6 first flash sale in China on e-commerce portal JD.com, and as expected, the device went out of stock in a minute. The mid-ranger created much fervour among the Chinese people, and managed to garner over one million registrations since January 4.

The number of Nokia 6 units that HMD Global made available for the first flash sale is unknown, but the new Nokia Android phone was lapped up in just a minute, reports Anzhuo.cn. If Nokia 6 was a litmus test for checking the audience loyalty to the age-old brand, this response would surely make HMD Global very happy. Nokia 6 had managed to rake in 250,000 registrations in the first twenty four hours as well.

Nokia 6 is the first smartphone with Nokia branding in 3 years, and the mid-ranger has been priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,000), rather high considering the specifications.

To recap, Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery and fast-charging support.

As for optics, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Android 7.0 Nougat-based Nokia 6 smartphone has USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

Nokia has slotted an event at MWC 2017 as well, where it is expected to announce few more Nokia-Android phones.

Tags: Nokia, Mobiles, Android, Nokia 6 Flash Sale, Nokia 6 launch, Nokia 6 Price, Nokia 6 Features
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Apple Is Ready to Start Making iPhones in India - at a Price
CIA Reveals New Privacy Rules for Internet Age
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Nokia 6 Sold Out in a Minute in First Flash Sale: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale Day 1: Redmi 3S Prime, Moto G4 Plus, iPhone 5S & Other Deals
  2. Apple Is Ready to Start Making iPhones in India - at a Price
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  4. Nokia 6's First Flash Sale Was Reportedly Sold Out in a Minute
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 With 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched in India
  6. Nokia Android Phone Flagship With 6GB of RAM Tipped to Launch at MWC 2017
  7. Yakuza 0 Is the Perfect Reason to Own or Buy a PS4
  8. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  9. iPhone 8 Tipped to Sport 'Wraparound' OLED Display, Facial Recognition
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) vs. Lenovo K6 Note
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.