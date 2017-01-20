HMD Global carried out its Nokia 6 first flash sale in China on e-commerce portal JD.com, and as expected, the device went out of stock in a minute. The mid-ranger created much fervour among the Chinese people, and managed to garner over one million registrations since January 4.

The number of Nokia 6 units that HMD Global made available for the first flash sale is unknown, but the new Nokia Android phone was lapped up in just a minute, reports Anzhuo.cn. If Nokia 6 was a litmus test for checking the audience loyalty to the age-old brand, this response would surely make HMD Global very happy. Nokia 6 had managed to rake in 250,000 registrations in the first twenty four hours as well.

Nokia 6 is the first smartphone with Nokia branding in 3 years, and the mid-ranger has been priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,000), rather high considering the specifications.

To recap, Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery and fast-charging support.

As for optics, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Android 7.0 Nougat-based Nokia 6 smartphone has USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

Nokia has slotted an event at MWC 2017 as well, where it is expected to announce few more Nokia-Android phones.