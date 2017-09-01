Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6 Software Update Brings Wi-Fi Compatibility Fix, Screen Capture Feature for Indian Users

 
01 September 2017
Highlights

  • The software update is 163MB in size
  • HMD Global claims that it has fixed Wi-Fi compatibility issues
  • Nokia 6 users get a new quick-action screenshot feature as well

HMD Global finally made the Nokia 6 available in India last month exclusively on Amazon. The smartphone is being sold currently through flash sales, and it is receiving an overwhelming response so far. For the first sale, over a million people had registered on Amazon India. Now, for all those early adopters in India, HMD Global is rolling out a software update bringing a host of improvements, fixes, and the August security patch as well.

The update is 163MB in size, and apart from the August security patch, it also brings along a fix for Wi-Fi compatibility issues that some users have been reporting about recently. The update also adds a new quick-action feature called Screen Capture. This feature allows the Nokia 6 user to take a screenshot by tapping the icon on the notification panel, as opposed to the traditional power and volume button combination. The software update also brings along overall stability improvements as well.

If you haven't received a push notification, then head to Settings -> About Phone -> System Update-> and tap Check for Update. In other regions where the Nokia 6 was launched earlier, the August security patch was rolled out alongside the Google Pixel devices, cementing HMD Global's efforts in software support for its users. In a statement to Gadgets 360, HMD Global had promised timely updates and software support for up to two years for its Android phones. HMD Global has also promised that the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo, and Android P next year, after it arrives.

Nokia 6 price, specifications, features

The Nokia 6 (Review) price in India is at Rs. 14,999, and it features an aluminium unibody design, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, and a fingerprint sensor. As for specifications, the dual-SIM Nokia 6 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, a 1-micron pixel sensor, and dual-tone LED flash. The Nokia 6 has an 8-megapixel autofocus front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree wide-angle lens.

The smartphone bears 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the Nokia 6 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, NFC, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board the smartphone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The Nokia 6 measures 154x75.8x7.85mm, is powered by a 3000mAh battery, and is available in Matte Black, Silver, and Tempered Blue colour variants.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nokia 6 Software update, Nokia 6 Fixes, Nokia 6 August Security Patch, Mobiles, HMD Global, Nokia
Tasneem Akolawala

