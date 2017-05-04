Nokia 6 Silver Colour Variant With 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Spotted Online

The Nokia 6 was first unveiled in China in a Black colour variant offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for the price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,750). Now, a Silver variant has been spotted on the Yahoo Taiwan online store with a price tag of TWD 7,790 (roughly Rs. 16,500), and the shipping date alongside it reads May 10.

The listing also suggests that the Silver variant is available in 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage option. This is new as the China variant sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the global variant was confirmed to pack 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage offering. This new listed variant brings another bundle option of the Nokia 6 into the mix. Some markets will also get the Arte Black special edition, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

All the other specifications remain the same as HMD Global first announced in January. Of course, the Black variant is still available in Taiwan, and you can opt for that if this 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage Silver variant does not appease you. Nokia 6 is also offered in Arte Black, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, and Copper in other regions.

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC, and the dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery with fast-charging support.

On the camera front, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone has USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

HMD Global has also confirmed that it is entering the Indian market on May 8. The Nokia 3310 (2017), Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 reveal date is expected, but official details will be unveiled this Monday.