Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6 Silver Colour Variant With 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Spotted Online

 
04 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 6 Silver Colour Variant With 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Spotted Online

Highlights

  • The new Silver colour variant was spotted on a Taiwan online store
  • The variant packs a 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage
  • All the other specifications are the same as China and global variant

The Nokia 6 was first unveiled in China in a Black colour variant offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for the price of CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,750). Now, a Silver variant has been spotted on the Yahoo Taiwan online store with a price tag of TWD 7,790 (roughly Rs. 16,500), and the shipping date alongside it reads May 10.

The listing also suggests that the Silver variant is available in 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage option. This is new as the China variant sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the global variant was confirmed to pack 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage offering. This new listed variant brings another bundle option of the Nokia 6 into the mix. Some markets will also get the Arte Black special edition, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

All the other specifications remain the same as HMD Global first announced in January. Of course, the Black variant is still available in Taiwan, and you can opt for that if this 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage Silver variant does not appease you. Nokia 6 is also offered in Arte Black, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, and Copper in other regions.

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC, and the dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery with fast-charging support.

On the camera front, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone has USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

HMD Global has also confirmed that it is entering the Indian market on May 8. The Nokia 3310 (2017), Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 reveal date is expected, but official details will be unveiled this Monday.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nokia, Nokia 6 Silver Variant, Nokia 6 Fatures, Nokia 6 Specifications, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Google Agrees to Pay EUR 306 Million to Settle Italy Tax Dispute
Redmi Note 4
Nokia 6 Silver Colour Variant With 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage Spotted Online
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone SE
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Offers: 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know
  2. Stephen Hawking Thinks Humans Have Only 100 Years to Leave the Earth
  3. Xiaomi Offers Discounts in Exchange for Recycling Your Old Electronics
  4. Google Pixel Phones Now Available With Rs. 13,000 Cash Back - Literally
  5. Nokia Android Phones, Nokia 3310 India Launch Details Expected Monday
  6. Xiaomi Mi 6 First Impressions
  7. Oppo F3 With Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India at Rs. 19,999
  8. 'World's Smallest 4G Android Smartphone' Launched With Android 7.0 Nougat
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+: Best Smartphones for Android Gaming?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.