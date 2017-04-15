Nokia 6 Reportedly Receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update

As promised by HMD Global previously at MWC, the company's first Nokia-branded smartphone, Nokia 6 is reportedly getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat via an over-the-air (OTA) update. In addition, it also brings a bunch of new features to Nokia 6, along with latest April 2017 Android security patch.

According to The Android Soul, the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update has begun rolling out to Nokia 6, which is currently available only in China. The update is 369MB in size and bears a build name '00CN_3_170'. With the arrival of latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat version, features like shortcut support on home screen, new and updated emojis will be supported on Nokia 6.

Additionally, Nokia has made some specific changes to the UI while retaining the stock Android experience. The Nokia-6 specific features include a power saving mode, background management, along with dual SIM-dual standby support on 4G and 3G networks. Also, the update adds new Nokia USB drivers and other preloaded apps have also been updated. As we mentioned, Google's Android Security patch for April 2017 is also included in the update that will bring many bug fixes and system enhancements.

To recall, HMD Global, the Finland-based company that is now making smartphones under Nokia branding, revealed that it will launch Nokia 6 globally while announcing its other devices - Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310 (2017). The company also made it clear that there will be fast and regular updates reaching all its smartphones. All of the devices are also reportedly claimed to reach Indian market with 'Made in India' markings.