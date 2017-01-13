Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nokia 6 Reportedly Gets 250,000 Registrations in 24 Hours Ahead of First Sale

 
13 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 6 Reportedly Gets 250,000 Registrations in 24 Hours Ahead of First Sale

Photo Credit: Playfuldroid

Highlights

  • The device will be sold via flash sale on January 19
  • Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat
  • The Nokia 6 is exclusive to the China market

HMD Global, the company that now owns the rights to the Nokia brand, unveiled the Nokia 6 last week. The new Nokia 6 smartphone will be sold via a flash sale on January 19 exclusively on JD.com in China. The registration window for the Nokia 6 sale has opened up, and the Nokia 6 has reportedly garnered as many as 250,000 registrations in just 24 hours.

PlayfulDroid reports that the mid-ranger Nokia 6 has managed to rake in more than 250,000 registrations on the first day. This is a big milestone in Nokia's comeback journey, and a testimony to the fact that Nokia still has its fair share of loyalists out there.

On paper, the Nokia 6 is a rather forgettable device with nothing new to offer when compared to other mid-rangers out there. The Nokia 6 smartphone is priced at CNY 1699 (roughly Rs. 16,750). The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and it sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display protected by a 2.5D Gorilla Glass. Nokia 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

The unibody Nokia 6 is built using 6000 series aluminium and its home button has an embedded fingerprint scanner. It packs a f/2.0 16-megapixel rear camera with phase detection auto focus and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front camera for selfies. The new Nokia 6 smartphone also includes Dolby Atmos tech and 'dual amplifiers' for louder sound. HMD Global is also expected to launch more Nokia Android phones on February 26, with invites for MWC event sent out on Thursday.

Tags: Nokia, Nokia 6 Registrations, Nokia 6 Launch, Nokia 6 SAle, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Global Semiconductor Spending to Grow 2.9 Percent in 2017: Gartner
Bose SoundTouch 300, Lifestyle 600, Lifestyle 650 Launched in India: Price, Features, and More
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Nokia 6 Reportedly Gets 250,000 Registrations in 24 Hours Ahead of First Sale
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. 250,000 Registrations in 24 Hours for Nokia 6's First Sale: Report
  2. Nokia 8 With 6GB of RAM, Snapdragon 835 Spotted in the Wild
  3. Nokia to Unveil More Android Smartphones on February 26
  4. Bose India Launches Wireless Soundbar and Surround Sound Systems
  5. A Complete List of All the Games Announced for the Nintendo Switch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus May Follow Apple's Example
  7. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
  8. HMD Global Sends Invites for MWC Launch Event on February 26
  9. Huawei P8 Lite (2017) With Android 7.0 Nougat Launched
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set to Launch in India on January 19
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.