Nokia 6 to Go on Sale Today in India via Amazon

Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

13 September 2017
Highlights

  • Nokia 6 price in India is Rs. 14,999
  • Nokia 6 flash sale begins at 12pm IST
  • Amazon is running sale offers alongside

Nokia 6 (Review) will go on sale in India on Wednesday via Amazon India, with the flash sale beginning at 12pm IST. Launched by HMD Global back in January alongside the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, the Nokia 6 was brought to India in June. The Nokia 6 flash sale is only for consumers who registered by Monday, September 11. Registrations are now open for the next sale on September 20. Those who registered for the previous sales will be eligible for today's sale however. This is the fourth Nokia 6 flash sale in India, and Amazon is continuing to run sale offers for the smartphone, including bundled data and Amazon Pay cashback.

Nokia 6 review

Nokia 6 price in India, sale offers

The Nokia 6 price in India is Rs. 14,999. Sale offers on Amazon India include Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance for Amazon Prime members, 80 percent off Kindle ebooks up to Rs. 300, as well as 45GB of free data from Vodafone across a five month period.

 

Nokia 6 specifications, features

The Nokia 6 features an aluminium unibody design, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, and a fingerprint sensor. As for specifications, the dual-SIM Nokia 6 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, a 1-micron pixel sensor, and dual-tone LED flash. The Nokia 6 has an 8-megapixel autofocus front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree wide-angle lens.

The smartphone bears 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the Nokia 6 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, NFC, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board the smartphone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The Nokia 6 measures 154x75.8x7.85mm, is powered by a 3000mAh battery, and is available in Matte Black, Silver, and Tempered Blue colour variants.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Stock Android
  • Great speakers
  • Bad
  • Heats up with heavy use
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Slow charging
  • No notification LED
  • Slightly overpriced
Read detailed Nokia 6 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Tags: Nokia 6, Nokia 6 Price in India, Nokia, Nokia India, HMD Global, HMD Global India, Mobiles, Android, Amazon India
Nokia 3
