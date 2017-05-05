Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, Nokia 3310 (2017) Launch Timelines Reiterated

 
05 May 2017
Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, Nokia 3310 (2017) Launch Timelines Reiterated

Highlights

  • Nokia says new phones may launch globally by May-June
  • Nokia 3310 (2017) also likely to launch in many market
  • HMD Global had confirmed that new phones will launch in 120 markets

Nokia has seemingly confirmed launch plans for the all-new Nokia 3310 (2017), and other new Nokia Android phones. According to the company, the new Nokia phones will be launched globally in "May-June."

The company on Star Wars Day shared a movie-themed video on YouTube and other social platforms where new Nokia phones including Nokia 3310 (2017), Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 are featured. Nokia received several queries from users on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube on the availability details of these phones.

Replying to a query, Nokia Mobile's official Twitter handle said, "We will be launching globally in the coming months (May-June). Stay tuned for updates!" Another Twitter user wanted to know whether the new Nokia phone will be unveiled in Brazil on which Nokia responded by saying, "We're aiming to release worldwide in Q2 2017 (April - June). We can't be more specific than this."

HMD Global, which owns rights to the Nokia brand, has started teasing India launch of the new Nokia phones. The company has shared an invite for Monday where it is expected to announce India launch plans for the Nokia 3310 (2017), Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 5 phones. HMD Global earlier this month confirmed that all new Nokia phones will hit 120 markets at an 'affordable price' in this quarter.

At the official MWC 2017 launch, the Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone's price was announced as EUR 49, which translates to roughly Rs. 3,500. Nokia 6 was priced at EUR 229 (approximately Rs. 16,000) while the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 were announced at EUR 139 (about Rs. 9,750) and EUR 189 (about Rs. 13,250) respectively.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ketan Pratap

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, Nokia 3310 (2017) Launch Timelines Reiterated
 
 

