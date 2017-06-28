The Nokia 6 was announced for the US earlier this week, due to arrive on Amazon. Now, Amazon has now announced it as a Prime Exclusive smartphone - which means it will show offers and ads - featuring a $50 (roughly Rs. 3,200) discount on its price tag. Apart from the Nokia 6, the Moto E4 was also announced as a Prime Exclusive.

The Nokia 6 will be available at $229 (roughly Rs. 14,800) in the US through Amazon for non-Prime members, but Prime members can choose to grab it for $179 (roughly Rs. 11,500) only, complete with offers and ads. Similarly, Moto’s recently announced Moto E4 16GB will be offered at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 6,400) for Prime members ($30 off the full retail price). Verizon still gives you to best price at $69 (roughly Rs. 4,500), but you’re locked on to Verizon with that deal. Both the smartphones are up for pre-order, and the Moto E4 will be shipped on June 30, while the Nokia 6 will be shipped on July 10.

Alcatel is also adding to the Prime Exclusive catalogue with the new Alcatel Idol 5S for only $199.99 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for Prime members ($80 off the full retail price), the Alcatel A50 for only $99.99 (roughly Rs. 6,400) for Prime members ($50 off the full retail price), and the Alcatel A30 Plus, available for only $79.99 (roughly Rs. 5,100) for Prime members (also $50 off the full retail price). The Alcatel phones are also up for pre-order and will ship on July 10.

Nokia 6 specifications

Nokia 6, the best-specced of the Nokia Android phones released so far, runs Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a fingerprint sensor right below the display. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM. In terms of optics, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies.

The US variant of the Android phone from Nokia comes with 32GB inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Nokia 6 houses a 3000mAh battery, features a 6000 series aluminium body, and has inbuilt dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, FM, 3G, and 4G.

Moto E4 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Moto E4 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and comes with a single-SIM slot (Nano). It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by the 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 processor or a Snapdragon 427 SoC (depending upon the carrier in the US) paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 16GB of inbuiltl storage option with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

As for the optics, the Moto E4 has an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, and single-LED flash support. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, fixed focus, single-LED flash, and a beautification mode for better selfies. It packs a 2800mAh removable battery, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11n, Micro-USB port, GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, and 4G support. The dimensions are at 144.5x72 x9.3mm, and the smartphone weighs 150 grams. Sensors on board include proximity, light, accelerometer, and magnetometer. In the US, it will be available in Liquorice Black, and Fine Gold colour variants.