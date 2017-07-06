Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6 Said to Be Receiving July Android Security Patch Ahead of Google Pixel

 
06 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 6 Said to Be Receiving July Android Security Patch Ahead of Google Pixel

Highlights

  • Nokia 6 is the first to receive the July security patch
  • The security patch is the size of 149MB
  • The update has been rolled out to users in Hong Kong and Taiwan

At MWC 2017, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas had confirmed to Gadgets 360 that Nokia Android phones will receive timely security and software updates for its smartphones. Keeping that promise, the Nokia 6 is now reportedly receiving the July Android security update via an OTA to all users in Hong Kong and Taiwan. The report came ahead of the July Android security update rollout for Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL smartphones, making it the first smartphone to get this month’s security patch.

The security patch brings a lot of fixes to recent vulnerabilities ensuring your device is not exposed to new flaws and bugs. Nokiapoweruser has shared screenshots from a Nokia 6 smartphone downloading the security patch (above), and the update size is reported to be at 149MB. HMD Global had promised timely updates and software support for up to two years for its Android phones. The company also confirmed that Android O will arrive on Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 smartphones.

The Nokia 6 has been made available in China, Hong Hong and Taiwan only for now, but is set to arrive in many markets in a month or two. It was supposed to arrive in the UK this month, but got delayed till August 16 due to high demand. In India, the Nokia 6 has been launched at Rs. 14,999. The Nokia 6 registrations for the first sale will start on July 14, but the company has not announced when the smartphone will go on sale.

Nokia 6 specifications

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery with fast-charging support. On the camera front, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone has USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nokia 6 Security Patch, Nokia 6 Software Update, Nokia 6 Features, Mobiles, Android, Nokia
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Intel, John McAfee Settle Lawsuits Over Antivirus Pioneer's Name
EU Said to Consider Record Fine as Panel Checks Google Android Case
Nokia 6 Said to Be Receiving July Android Security Patch Ahead of Google Pixel
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5S
TRENDING
  1. Jio Feature Phone to Launch With Rs. 500 Price Tag on July 21: Report
  2. Honor 8 Pro Set to Launch in India Today - How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4A to Go on Sale Today via Amazon India
  4. Jio's Rs. 500 Feature Phone, Ola's Big Plans, and More: Your 360 Daily
  5. Reliance Jio Offering 224GB of 4G Data at Rs. 509: Here's How to Claim it
  6. Nokia 6 Said to Receive July Android Security Patch Ahead of Google Pixel
  7. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 12
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Once Again Tipped to Sport Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Nubia N2 With 5000mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  10. Reliance Jio Promotional Offers End in July: What Happens Next?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.