Nokia 6 First Sale Over in Seconds on Amazon India, Next Sale on August 30

23 August 2017
Highlights

  • Nokia 6 price in India is Rs. 14,999
  • The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India
  • The flash sale begins at 12pm IST

Nokia 6 (Review) went on sale for the first time in India on Wednesday, and went out of stock within a few seconds of becoming available at the designated time of 12pm IST. This isn't very surprising, however, considering over a million people registered for the first Nokia 6 sale on Amazon India, HMD Global's exclusive online partner in the country. These 1 million registrations were by August 10 itself, and the company allowed registrations for the first sale till August 21, a full 11 days more. To buy the Nokia 6 in India, registering online with Amazon is necessary. The next sale will be a week from now, on Wednesday, August 30, and registrations are currently open. To recall, the Nokia 6 was launched in India back in June, alongside the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5.

Nokia 6 review

Nokia 6 price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 6 price in India is Rs. 14,999. Launch offers on Amazon India include Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance for Amazon Prime members, 80 percent off Kindle ebooks up to Rs. 300, Rs. 2,500 discount on MakeMyTrip (Rs. 1,800 on hotels and Rs. 700 on flights), as well as 45GB of free data from Vodafone across a five month period.

 

Nokia 6 specifications, features

The Nokia 6 features an aluminium unibody design, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, and a fingerprint sensor. As for specifications, the dual-SIM Nokia 6 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, a 1-micron pixel sensor, and dual-tone LED flash. The Nokia 6 has an 8-megapixel autofocus front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree wide-angle lens.

The smartphone bears 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the Nokia 6 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, NFC, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board the smartphone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The Nokia 6 measures 154x75.8x7.85mm, is powered by a 3000mAh battery, and is available in Matte Black, Silver, and Tempered Blue colour variants.

Nokia 6

Nokia 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Stock Android
  • Great speakers
  • Bad
  • Heats up with heavy use
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Slow charging
  • No notification LED
  • Slightly overpriced
Read detailed Nokia 6 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Nokia 6 Review
Google Touts Titan Security Chip to Market Cloud Services
Gionee A1
