Nokia 6 to Go on Sale via Amazon India on August 23, Registrations Now Open

14 July 2017
Nokia 6 to Go on Sale via Amazon India on August 23, Registrations Now Open

Highlights

  • Nokia 6 price in India is Rs. 14,999
  • It is now up for registrations for its first sale on Amazon India
  • Nokia 6 first sale in India to be held on August 23

Nokia 6, the current top-end Android smartphone from the house of HMD Global, will be made available in its first sale via Amazon India on August 23. Registrations for the first sale are now open on the e-commerce site. To recall, at the Nokia 6 India launch in mid-June, HMD Global had announced launch offers for the smartphone, and Amazon India is listing the same offers on its registrations page. Unlike the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, the Nokia 6 is the only smartphone from the house of HMD Global that will officially be available exclusively online in India.

Nokia 6 price in India, launch offers

Nokia 6 price in India is Rs. 14,999. Amazon India launch offers include Rs. 1,000 cashback for Amazon Prime users when they purchase the device using Amazon Pay balance. Vodafone users will get 10GB data per month at Rs. 249 per month for 5 months on their Nokia 6. All buyers will also get 80 percent off on Kindle eBooks (up to Rs. 300), and Rs. 2,500 off on Makemytrip.com (Rs. 1,800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights).

Nokia 6 specifications

Nokia 6 specifications include a 5.5-inch full-HD 2.5D screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The handset packs 32GB inbuilt storage, and supports microSD cards up to 128GB capacity, and houses a 3000mAh battery.

On the camera front, the Nokia 6 sports a 16-megapixel rear sensor, while the front camera's resolution is 8-megapixel and both come with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset has USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

Tags: Nokia 6, Nokia 6 Price, Nokia 6 Price in India, Nokia 6 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Nokia India, HMD Global

 
 

