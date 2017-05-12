Nokia Phones’ India Launch Likely in First Week of June

The Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are among the most eagerly anticipated smartphones in the market right now, but HMD Global – which holds the rights to the Nokia brand name – has so far been mum about the Nokia Android phones’ India launch. However, fans may not have to wait too long, as sources at HMD Global tells Gadgets 360 that the company is planning to host a Nokia launch event in India in the first week of June.

According to the sources, HMD Global is still undecided on whether to launch all four phones – the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, and the new Nokia 3310 feature phone – at the same event, or hold separate events. This decision is expected to be taken by May-end. If the company decides to hold separate events, it may launch two of the Nokia phones in the first week of June, while the remaining two will be launched at a later date.

Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are expected to be priced around Rs. 16,000, Rs. 13,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively, going by the prices announced at MWC 2017. The Nokia 3310 (2017) feature phone, on the other hand, is expected to launch in India at roughly Rs. 4,000.

HMD Global held a Nokia event earlier this week, where the company’s Chief Product Offer Juho Sarvikas spoke to Gadgets 360 about the importance of the Indian market for the company. He said, “If we can win the hearts and minds of the Indian consumers with our story, then I have no concerns about our global story.”

He did not dismiss the possibility of a 4G-enabled feature phone in the future either, and said the growth of 4G in India with the entry of Reliance Jio has made the phones with upgraded network an “interesting space” with “a lot of opportunity to innovate.” However, he did not elaborate if any such plans are under development at Nokia at the moment. Feature phones will remain critical to the Nokia plans for India, as the company sees potential in the country for such products. India was the first research market for Nokia, Sarvikas had said at the event.