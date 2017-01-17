Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nokia 6 Gets Over 1 Million Registrations Ahead of January 19 Flash Sale

 
17 January 2017
Nokia 6 Gets Over 1 Million Registrations Ahead of January 19 Flash Sale

Highlights

  • Nokia 6 managed to rake in 250,000 registrations on first day
  • It has now crossed one million registrations
  • Nokia 6's first flash sale is on January 19

As anticipated, the Nokia 6 smartphone has received plenty of interest in China ahead of its January 19 flash sale. The device managed to garner 250,000 registrations in the first 24 hours on JD.com, and now the company has managed to cross 1 million registrations - as seen on the retailer's website. This milestone is huge for Nokia and HMD Global as well, as it testifies the number of loyalists that still exist for the venerable brand.

The Nokia 6 is a mid-range smartphone that has currently launched only in China. HMD Global plans to sell the device exclusively on JD.com via the flash sale model for now. The first flash sale will be conducted on January 19, and the website unfortunately does not provide international shipping. The company has also not announced global availability of the device, yet.

Just three days ago, Nokia 6 had managed to rake in 500,000 registrations, and has crossed the one million registration milestone in record time. The Nokia 6 is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,000), and sports rather mediocre specifications.

The smartphone features a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

As for optics, the Nokia 6 sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. HMD Global is looking to launch a slew of Nokia-branded Android smartphones this year, and some of them will be unveiled on February 26 itself - ahead of MWC 2017.

Tasneem Akolawala

