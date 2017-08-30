Nokia 6 flash sale in India will be held at 12pm, giving customers across Indian the chance to buy the affordable mid-range handset launched by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global back in January. The handset is exclusively available on Amazon India, and the sale is only open to customers who registered for it on the e-commerce site by Monday, August 28. Amazon notes that those customers who registered for the August 23 or August 30 sales will not need to register again for the next sale, on September 6. This is the second Nokia 6 sale in India, after the one on August 23 that saw 1.2 million registrations, and the phone being sold out in less than a minute. To recall, the Nokia 6 (Review) was first unveiled in January this year, and then launched in India in June, alongside the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5.

Nokia 6 review

Nokia 6 price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 6 price in India is Rs. 14,999. Launch offers on Amazon India include Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance for Amazon Prime members, 80 percent off Kindle ebooks up to Rs. 300, Rs. 2,500 discount on MakeMyTrip (Rs. 1,800 on hotels and Rs. 700 on flights), as well as 45GB of free data from Vodafone across a five month period.

Nokia 6 specifications, features

The Nokia 6 features an aluminium unibody design, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, and a fingerprint sensor. As for specifications, the dual-SIM Nokia 6 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, a 1-micron pixel sensor, and dual-tone LED flash. The Nokia 6 has an 8-megapixel autofocus front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree wide-angle lens.

The smartphone bears 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the Nokia 6 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, NFC, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board the smartphone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The Nokia 6 measures 154x75.8x7.85mm, is powered by a 3000mAh battery, and is available in Matte Black, Silver, and Tempered Blue colour variants.