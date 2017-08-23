Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Amazon: Price, Specifications

 
23 August 2017
Highlights

  • Nokia 6 price in India is Rs. 14,999
  • The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India
  • The flash sale begins at 12pm IST

Nokia 6, the mid-range Android smartphone from HMD Global, will go on sale for the first time in India on Wednesday. The smartphone will be available to buy via Amazon India at 12pm IST. To recall, the Nokia 6 was launched in India back in June, alongside the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5. While the other two smartphones have already been made available in India via offline stores, the Nokia 6 is only now going on sale. Amazon has launch offers listed as well, including a free bundled data offer from Vodafone. Registrations for the first sale on Wednesday closed on Monday, and those who register now can participate in the August 30 sale next week. The Nokia 6 will be made available in Matte Black, Silver, and Tempered Blue colour variants.

Nokia 6 price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 6 price in India is Rs. 14,999. Launch offers on Amazon India include Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance for Amazon Prime members, 80 percent off Kindle ebooks up to Rs. 300, Rs. 2,500 discount on MakeMyTrip (Rs. 1,800 on hotels and Rs. 700 on flights), as well as 45GB of free data from Vodafone across a five month period.

Nokia 6 specifications, features

The Nokia 6 features an aluminium unibody design, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, and a fingerprint sensor. As for specifications, the dual-SIM Nokia 6 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, an f/2.0 aperture, a 1-micron pixel sensor, and dual-tone LED flash. The Nokia 6 has an 8-megapixel autofocus front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree wide-angle lens.

The smartphone bears 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the Nokia 6 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, NFC, Micro-USB with OTG, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board the smartphone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The Nokia 6 measures 154x75.8x7.85mm and is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

