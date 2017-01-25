Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nokia 6 Android Phone Registrations Reach 1.4 Million Ahead of Second Flash Sale on Thursday

 
25 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 6 Android Phone Registrations Reach 1.4 Million Ahead of Second Flash Sale on Thursday

Highlights

  • Nokia 6 was sold out under a minute in first flash sale
  • Second flash sale for smartphone will be on Thursday on JD.com
  • The registrations are just for the black colour variant of the phone

The interest for HMD Global's Nokia 6 smartphone seems to be going strong at the moment as the registration numbers for the smartphone, ahead of its second flash sale in China, have now touched the 1.4 million mark. Just last week, the available Nokia 6 units were sold out and the smartphone went out of stock within a minute in its first flash sale in China on e-commerce portal JD.com.

To recall, two days ahead of the first flash sale for the smartphone in China, the registrations crossed the mark of 1 million.

nokia 6 registration story Nokia 6 Registration

Photo Credit: JD.com

For those who are unaware, registrations are not the same as pre-orders and don't require any monetary exchange. Anybody who is interested in the smartphone can register over here on JD.com. You are required to have an account on the website to make a registration. At this point, we would like to remind our readers that the smartphone will be made available exclusively for China. The smartphone will be made available at CNY 1,700 (roughly Rs. 16,800) on the website.

To be clear, unlike pre-orders, the number of registrations might not necessarily give a fair indication of actual sales of a smartphone.

Notably, these registration numbers are just for the black colour variant of the smartphone and don't include the silver variant, which was spotted earlier this month on a certification site.

Another variant of the smartphone, with codename TA-1003 unlike regular model's TA-1000 codename was spotted in a Bluetooth certification earlier this month and this variant gave a way to the possibility of the smartphone making its way of China into the other markets, as per a report by NPU.

Tags: Nokia 6 Registrations, HMD Global, Nokia 6 Second Flash Sale, Nokia, Mobiles, Android, Nokia 6 Flash Sale
BSNL Unveils Free Voice Calling Plans With Data Benefits for New Users
Google I/O 2017 to Be Held in Mountain View; Starts May 17
Micromax Canvas Mega 4G Q417
Nokia 6 Android Phone Registrations Reach 1.4 Million Ahead of Second Flash Sale on Thursday
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Canvas Mega 4G Q417
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo K6 Power Variant With 4GB of RAM Launched in India
  2. BSNL Unveils Free Voice Calling Plans With Data Benefits for New Users
  3. Study Shows Android Pattern Locks Can Be Broken Into in Just 5 Attempts
  4. 250,000 Redmi Note 4 Smartphones Sold in 10 Minutes, Says Xiaomi India
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Ability to Message Without Internet
  6. Flipkart Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on Tuesday
  7. Redmi Note 4 Launch, Nokia 6 Sold Out, Amazon Sale, and More This Week
  8. Google Pixel Now Available With Rs. 10,000 Discount on Flipkart
  9. India's Team Indus Among 5 Google Lunar XPrize Finalists
  10. Nokia 6 Gone In 60 Seconds, Amazon India Sale, More: Your 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.