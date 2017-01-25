The interest for HMD Global's Nokia 6 smartphone seems to be going strong at the moment as the registration numbers for the smartphone, ahead of its second flash sale in China, have now touched the 1.4 million mark. Just last week, the available Nokia 6 units were sold out and the smartphone went out of stock within a minute in its first flash sale in China on e-commerce portal JD.com.

To recall, two days ahead of the first flash sale for the smartphone in China, the registrations crossed the mark of 1 million.

Photo Credit: JD.com

For those who are unaware, registrations are not the same as pre-orders and don't require any monetary exchange. Anybody who is interested in the smartphone can register over here on JD.com. You are required to have an account on the website to make a registration. At this point, we would like to remind our readers that the smartphone will be made available exclusively for China. The smartphone will be made available at CNY 1,700 (roughly Rs. 16,800) on the website.

To be clear, unlike pre-orders, the number of registrations might not necessarily give a fair indication of actual sales of a smartphone.

Notably, these registration numbers are just for the black colour variant of the smartphone and don't include the silver variant, which was spotted earlier this month on a certification site.

Another variant of the smartphone, with codename TA-1003 unlike regular model's TA-1000 codename was spotted in a Bluetooth certification earlier this month and this variant gave a way to the possibility of the smartphone making its way of China into the other markets, as per a report by NPU.