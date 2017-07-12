Nokia 6 Goes on Sale in the US via Amazon

I Love AR and VR, but I’m Not Looking Forward to Apple's ARKit
While the Nokia 6 availability in India has been delayed till mid-August, the smartphone is now available in the United States. The Nokia 6 is available only in Black and Silver colour options on Amazon for both Prime and Non-Prime members. The Copper and Blue colour variants are still up for pre-order on Amazon, with the Prime variant release date pegged at August 18. The Silver colour standard non-Prime variant is running out of stock fast, with only five units left at the time of writing.
If you are a Prime member, then you can get your hands on the Nokia 6 Black variant for a discounted price of $179 (roughly Rs. 11,500) with a $50 discount as an Amazon Gift Card on becoming a Prime member. However this Prime variant comes with ads and offers on the lock screen. If that puts you off, then you can buy the Nokia 6 standard Black and Silver variant for $229.99 (roughly Rs. 14,800). There is no Prime Silver variant available on Amazon as of now, so if you want a Prime variant, your only colour option is Black.
Nokia 6, Nokia 5 UK Launch Delayed Till August
To recall, the Nokia 6 was launched in India for Rs. 14,999 and will also be available exclusively on Amazon India. The smartphone will go up on pre-order on Friday, July 14, and the availability of the smartphone has been confirmed for mid-August, tentatively around Independence Day.
Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery with fast-charging support. On the camera front, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone has USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement