Nokia 6 Goes on Sale in the US via Amazon

While the Nokia 6 availability in India has been delayed till mid-August, the smartphone is now available in the United States. The Nokia 6 is available only in Black and Silver colour options on Amazon for both Prime and Non-Prime members. The Copper and Blue colour variants are still up for pre-order on Amazon, with the Prime variant release date pegged at August 18. The Silver colour standard non-Prime variant is running out of stock fast, with only five units left at the time of writing.

If you are a Prime member, then you can get your hands on the Nokia 6 Black variant for a discounted price of $179 (roughly Rs. 11,500) with a $50 discount as an Amazon Gift Card on becoming a Prime member. However this Prime variant comes with ads and offers on the lock screen. If that puts you off, then you can buy the Nokia 6 standard Black and Silver variant for $229.99 (roughly Rs. 14,800). There is no Prime Silver variant available on Amazon as of now, so if you want a Prime variant, your only colour option is Black.

Nokia 6, Nokia 5 UK Launch Delayed Till August

To recall, the Nokia 6 was launched in India for Rs. 14,999 and will also be available exclusively on Amazon India. The smartphone will go up on pre-order on Friday, July 14, and the availability of the smartphone has been confirmed for mid-August, tentatively around Independence Day.

Nokia 6 specifications

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery with fast-charging support. On the camera front, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone has USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.