Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 India Launch Event Starts: Live Updates

The India launch of Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 is set to start, and the excitement around the return of Nokia phones in India is palpable. These will be the first Nokia smartphones to hit the Indian market since the Lumia brand dropped the Nokia moniker under Microsoft’s ownership. Moreover, these are the first Nokia-branded phones with stock Android as the software, instead of a heavily tweaked version of the popular mobile OS. Keep refreshing this page to get all the information about the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 India launch event, including price in India, release date, launch offers, and more.

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 India launch event time

The India launch of Nokia 6 and other Android phones is slated to start at 12pm IST, but sadly there is no live-stream for users to catch all the action live. Nonetheless, the Gadgets 360 team will be at the event live, bringing all the updates to you minute-by-minute.

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 price in India and release date

According to various people who saw a presentation deck during a pre-event rehearsal minutes before the launch, the prices of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 will be Rs. 9,499, Rs. 12,899, and Rs. 14,999. The Nokia 6 price is India corresponds with the handset’s price in a leaked Amazon listing; the listing. These are highly competitive prices, and will mean the three Nokia Android phones will compete with the different variants of Xiaomi Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4 in the highly competitive segment of affordable smartphones.

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 specifications and features

Nokia 6, the best-specced of the new Nokia-branded Android phones announced so far, features a 5.5-inch full-HD 2.5D screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a fingerprint sensor below the display. The Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and was powered by Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The handset will come with 32GB inbuilt storage, and will support microSD card support up to 128GB, and houses a 3000mAh battery. The Nokia 6 sports a 16-megapixel rear sensor, while the front camera's resolution is 8-megapixel.

Nokia 5 has been targeted to those who want a compact smartphone, and features a fingerprint sensor. For specifications, it comes with a 5.2-inch HD display, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The Nokia 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM, and comes with 16GB inbuilt storage. It also supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). Nokia 5 packs a 13-megapixel sensor on the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. Other features of the smartphone include Micro-USB 2.0, NFC, 3000mAh battery, and 4G LTE support.

Lastly, Nokia 3 is targeted at those who are looking for a premium-looking handset at a budget. It comes with a polycarbonate body and metallic frame on the sides. For specifications, the Nokia 5 features a 5-inch HD display, Android 7.0 Nougat, 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 SoC, 16GB storage, up to 128GB microSD card support, Micro-USB 2.0, NFC, 2650mAh battery, and 8-megapixel cameras on the front and back.