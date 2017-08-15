Nokia 5 will become available to buy via offline retail stores in than 10 major cities across India on Independence Day, August 15. HMD Global confirmed retail availability to Gadgets 360 earlier this week. To recall, the smartphone was launched in the country back in June, and went up for pre-bookings in India last month in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

Nokia 5 price, launch offers, colour variants

Nokia 5 price in India is Rs. 12,499, and the smartphone is only available in a single RAM and storage SKU. At launch, the Nokia 5 will go on sale in a Matte Black colour variant only. Copper, Silver, and Tempered Blue will go on sale eventually. HMD Global has listed launch offers like a bundled Vodafone 5GB data plan at Rs. 149 per month (for 3 months), and Rs. 2,500 off (Rs. 1,800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on Makemytrip.com.

Nokia 5 specifications and features

The Nokia 5 comes with a fingerprint scanner mounted on the home button and sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixel) display. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. It comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Nokia 5 packs a 13-megapixel camera on the back along with a flash and while an 8-megapixel sensor sits at the front.

The design of Nokia 5 is highlighted with a "seamless aluminium 6000 series" body that wraps around the edges for a smooth, rounded shape, which the company says is a "perfect fit for those who need great design, specs at its price." It measures 149.7x72.5x8.05mm and houses a 3000mAh non-removable battery.