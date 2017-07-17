Nokia 5 Now Available for Purchase in Germany

HMD Global, which currently owns the right to manufacture and sell Nokia-branded devices, launched its Nokia 5 smartphone earlier this year. The company has now made the handset available, both in single SIM and dual-SIM configurations for purchase in Germany.

While the single SIM variant is available at GBP 190 (roughly Rs. 16,000) via Comstern, the dual-SIM variant is currently listed at a price of GBP 209 (roughly Rs. 17,600) on Otto, as pointed out in a report by GSMArena. Notably, the Nokia 5 is already available for purchase in some of the other European markets including Poland and the Netherlands.

In UK, the Nokia 5 has been priced at GBP 179.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000) but the release of smartphone has been delayed from earlier expected July 19 to August 2. The handset will be made available through Carphone Warehouse, Tesco, Virgin, EE, Argos, and Amazon.

The pre-bookings for the Nokia 5, which has been priced at Rs. 12,899 in India, started last week but HMD Global gave a statement saying that the smartphone will be made available in mid-August in India. The smartphone is expected to be offline exclusive and the company told Gadgets 360 that it has tentative plans to start sales around August 15, Independence Day.

Just recently, the Nokia 5 went on sale in UAE through Axiom Telecom at AED 649 (roughly Rs. 11,350). In Malaysia, the smartphone was made available for purchase at MYR 799 (roughly Rs. 12,000) just earlier this month, as pointed out in a report by NokiaPowerUser. The Nokia 5 was made available at a price of ZAR 2,999 (roughly Rs. 14,900) in South Africa earlier this month in colours Matte Black, Copper, Tempered Blue and Silver, as per a report by Oversport Rising Sun.