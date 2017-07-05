In a new development, Nokia appears to have delayed the launch of the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones in the UK. The two smartphones were first supposed to launch this month, but will now reportedly launch in August.

TechRadar reports that the Nokia 5 will launch on August 2, while the Nokia 6 will launch on August 16. The reason for the delay is cited to high demand from carriers, customers, and retailers alike. The Nokia 5 was earlier going to go on sale on July 19, and retailers were already taking pre-orders for the same.

The Nokia 5 is priced at GBP 179.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The Nokia 6, on the other hand, is priced at GBP 219.99 (approximately Rs. 16,000). In the UK, the Nokia 5 will be available from Carphone Warehouse, EE, Argos, Tesco, Virgin, and Amazon. The Nokia 6 will only be available from Carphone Warehouse only.

In India, the Nokia 5 is priced at Rs. 12,899, and will be available for pre-booking starting July 7 through offline channels. The Nokia 6 has been launched in India at Rs. 14,999. The Nokia 6 registrations for the first sale will start on July 14, but the company has not announced when the smartphone will go on sale.

Nokia 5 specifications

The Nokia 5 features a 5.2-inch HD display and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It is powered by the Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. It comes with 16GB inbuilt storage and also supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). Nokia 5 packs a 13-megapixel sensor on the back and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. The handset features a fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button and it houses a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

Nokia 6 specifications

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery with fast-charging support. On the camera front, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone has USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.