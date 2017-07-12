Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6, Nokia 5 Will Release in India in Mid-August, Says HMD Global

  hindi
12 July 2017
Nokia 6, Nokia 5 Will Release in India in Mid-August, Says HMD Global

Highlights

  • Nokia 5 is already up for pre-orders through offline channels
  • Nokia 6 will go up for registrations on Amazon on July 14
  • Both the smartphones will be available in mid-August

At the start of 2017, HMD Global entered the the smartphone market. The company first launched the Nokia 6 smartphone, and later the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and the Nokia 3310 (2017), bringing the once-loved Nokia brand back in the game. In India, Nokia launched the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 in June, but only the Nokia 3 is currently available in the market. In a statement, HMD Global has detailed its performance in India, and has confirmed that the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will not be available to buy until mid-August.

Nokia 6, Nokia 5 India release date

In a statement to NokiaPowerUser, HMD Global says that the company is very humbled by the Indian market’s response to the Nokia 3, and that it will bring the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 into the market by mid-August. “We are humbled by the response to Nokia 3. Currently, we are ramping up our production for Nokia 3 on priority to meet the existing consumer demand. In the coming week, we will start production of Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 to get them ready for sales start by mid-August,” the company said in a statement.

HMD Global confirmed the same information to Gadgets 360, adding that it has tentative plans to start sales around August 15, Independence Day.

Nokia 6, Nokia 5 price in India, pre-bookings

This means that the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 won’t arrive until August. The pre-bookings for the Nokia 5 began last week, and is expected to be an offline exclusive smartphone. Even though the pre-bookings have begun, HMD Global didn’t give any clarity on the availability of the smartphone back then, but now this statement makes it clear that it won’t be available before mid-August.

The Nokia 6, on the other hand will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone, and registrations for the smartphone will begin on Friday, July 14. However, availability of the Nokia 6 will also be in mid-August only. Only the Nokia 3 is available offline and online in India for now with a price tag of Rs. 9,499. The Nokia 5, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 12,899, while the Nokia 6 is priced at Rs. 14,999 in the country.

Tasneem Akolawala

Nokia 6, Nokia 5 Will Release in India in Mid-August, Says HMD Global
 
 

