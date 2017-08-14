After available for pre-orders for over a month, the Nokia 5 budget smartphone is finally set to go on sale in India. The smartphone will be available with offline retailers exclusively, unlike HMD Global's other offerings which have been made available online as well. HMD Global has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that starting Tuesday, August 15, the Nokia 5 smartphone will be available to buy in more than 10 cities across India in select retail outlets.

The Nokia 5 has been made available in four colour options - Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper - however at the start of sales, consumers will be able to buy Nokia 5 in Matte Black only. Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper colour variants will be available in the coming weeks at retail stores. The list of cities where the Nokia 5 will be available starting Tuesday includes Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Calicut. More cities will be added into the mix eventually.

The Nokia 6, on the other hand, will be available on Amazon India exclusively. Registrations have already begun and the first sale will happen on August 23.

Nokia 5 price, launch offers

The Nokia 5 is priced at Rs. 12,499, and some launch offers have also been revealed by HMD Global. Vodafone customers will get 5GB data per month at Rs. 149 per month for 3 months on the smartphone. Buyers will also get Rs. 2,500 off (Rs. 1,800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on Makemytrip.com.

Nokia 5 specifications and features

The Nokia 5 comes with a fingerprint scanner mounted on the home button and sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixel) display. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. It comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Nokia 5 packs a 13-megapixel camera on the back along with a flashlight and while an 8-megapixel sensor sits at the front.

The design of Nokia 5 is highlighted with a "seamless aluminium 6000 series" body that wraps around the edges for a smooth, rounded shape, which the company says is a "perfect fit for those who need great design, specs at its price." It measures 149.7x72.5x8.05mm and houses a 3000mAh non-removable battery.